Boulder, CO

Boulder makes list of most expensive homes in Colorado

Stacker used information from Zillow to create a list of the Colorado cities with the most expensive housing. The Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022 ranks cities. The average home value in the most expensive city on the list is $2,891,176, which is 398% more...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices

Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver ranks low for overall safety levels in US cities

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s more to safety than just crime levels. Denver is one of the nation’s least safe cities, according to a data analysis from financial advisor website WalletHub. The study analyzed 182 U.S. cities for home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, then gave each city an overall score with the results.
DENVER, CO
K99

A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins

There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Plans Major Expansion

Investment will help meet growing demand for exceptional medical care in northern Colorado plus establish a new cancer center in Loveland. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) is planning a major expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs of northern Colorado. The highlights of the expansion project include a...
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Denver

Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This November, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. These well known pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
DENVER, CO

