FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do itDavid HeitzDenver, CO
RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail serviceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridorDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way homeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in BoulderMargaret JacksonBoulder, CO
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
Did your favorite brewery win at Great American Beer Festival?
Nearly two dozen Colorado craft brewers brought home medals from The Great American Beer Festival.Great American Beer Festival. (Denver, CO) Not only is the Great American Beer Festival a public tasting event with the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served, but behind the scenes, it’s also a privately judged competition.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder makes list of most expensive homes in Colorado
Stacker used information from Zillow to create a list of the Colorado cities with the most expensive housing. The Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022 ranks cities. The average home value in the most expensive city on the list is $2,891,176, which is 398% more...
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
Colorado city worst in the country for package theft, according to report
A recent data analysis by SafeWise.com, suggests that Denver was the worst metro city in the United States for package theft in 2021. According to the report, Denver has been on a steady climb up the list since 2019 and surpassed San Francisco for the number one spot last year.
Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices
Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
KDVR.com
Denver ranks low for overall safety levels in US cities
DENVER (KDVR) — There’s more to safety than just crime levels. Denver is one of the nation’s least safe cities, according to a data analysis from financial advisor website WalletHub. The study analyzed 182 U.S. cities for home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, then gave each city an overall score with the results.
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
Colorado ski season could be delayed, here’s why
The Pinpoint Weather Team says conditions could remain warm and dry until the last week of October for the mountains in Colorado.
UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Plans Major Expansion
Investment will help meet growing demand for exceptional medical care in northern Colorado plus establish a new cancer center in Loveland. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) is planning a major expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs of northern Colorado. The highlights of the expansion project include a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
travellemming.com
15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
secretdenver.com
This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Denver
Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This November, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. These well known pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
Colorado doctor says you should still get a colonoscopy, even after recent study
But the new European study published in the New England Journal of Medicine compared results from a group that was invited to get screened against a group that did not.
