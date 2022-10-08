Read full article on original website
Related
Ramapo College of New Jersey to Inaugurate Dr. Cindy R. Jebb as Fifth President in Institution’s History
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College of New Jersey will hold the formal inauguration ceremony for its fifth college president, Dr. Cindy R. Jebb, on Friday, October 14th, 2022. Dr. Jebb joined the state college in 2021, after retiring from the U.S. Army and her post as the first woman Dean of the Academic Board at the United States Military Academy at West Point. The inauguration ceremony begins in the Arena of the Bill Bradley Sports and Recreation Center at 2:00pm, followed immediately by a reception. Doors to the Arena open at 1:00pm.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; seven reported dead in Donetsk market strike
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; Russian strike kills seven in crowded market in Avdiivk
Gross Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Ramapo College presents "Where are the Nazis? Memory and Myth in Russia, Ukraine and the USA"
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Dr. Ben Rifkin will ask the question, “Why do large numbers of citizens of the Russian Federation believe that the Ukrainian government, including its Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian people, are Nazis?” when he is the guest speaker at Ramapo College on Monday, October 24. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 4:00pm-5:30pm in the campus’s Anisfield School of Business Rm. 135.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MO lawmakers want to limit foreign-owned farms, as Schmitt’s past vote comes under fire
“Eric Schmitt was the deciding vote to bring this to this state,” said state Sen. Doug Beck, a St. Louis Democrat. “I think people are really tuning into that now.”
Pope Francis Condemns Putin's 'Relentless Bombings' After Russia Carries Out Deadly Strikes In Ukraine
Pope Francis condemned Russia’s “relentless bombings” of Ukrainian cities on Wednesday after Moscow carried out deadly strikes on the war-torn nation. The Pope had earlier appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, "begging him to stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine. What Happened: Speaking to...
French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying shortages are becoming “unbearable” to too many in the country. France’s Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne asked prefects to launch the procedure “to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning” of the Esso petrol depots and is expected to make a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly. “We remain extremely vigilant,” French government spokesman Olivier Veran said at a weekly briefing on Wednesday. “If the blockade persists, we won’t rule out imposing the same (requisitioning) conditions” at other refineries in northern France “to ensure a speedy release of fuel supplies and a return to normal.” The drastic measure comes as drivers have been forced to wait in long lines to fill up their cars and gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries in recent days.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’
Ukraine dismissed claims from Russian security servce FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”. Meanwhile, Richard Shirreff, Nato’s...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0