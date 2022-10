Tuesday's contest against Wittenberg University looked bleak early, but The College of Wooster men's soccer team found innovative ways to score to roar back for a 3-2 win. Wittenberg scored twice in the opening 20 minutes via goals from Andres Mujica and Kees Ciric. Wooster, searching for a spark, got one in the 32nd minute when Mason Garza lofted a shot high from almost midfield. His shot soared in the air, bounced over the keeper's head and into the back of the net.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO