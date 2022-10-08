Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Ron Johnson rips anti-police policies: People don't feel safe in their neighborhoods
Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson called out Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes over the implementation of soft-on-crime polices on "Special Report."
NBC reporter's comment about Fetterman draws criticism
NEW YORK — (AP) — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.
Justice Department now wants to hear from locals about environmental crimes
It may sound like a subtle difference. But a big change has begun in how people can report what they perceive as environmental crimes and other pollution-related injustices, even health and safety issues, in their own neighborhoods. And it involves going directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. Now, though, as part of the Biden administration’s stated commitment to environmental justice issues, U.S. Attorney offices want local residents to deal more directly with them. For the Northern District of Ohio, which includes Toledo and the rest of northwest Ohio, fill out an online form that is accessible under that office’s website under the ‘programs’ tab. Click on “Report Environmental Crimes.” Doing so doesn’t necessarily mean teams of federal prosecutors will knock on doors anytime soon.
Comments / 0