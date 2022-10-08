ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets sign Harvard star Noah Kirkwood

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After a disappointing start to the Brooklyn Nets’ preseason, the organization is making a move, signing Harvard star Noah Kirkwood.

During the preseason teams are allowed to retain 20 players on their roster, so expect the Nets franchise to pick up and drop several players before the regular season begins.

According to Nets insider Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the team signed the Ivy-league alum earlier this week following two blowouts this preseason; one from the Miami Heat and one from the Philadelphia 76ers. Schiffer reported, “he went to Harvard and played in summer league. Good kid. Likely headed to [Long Island].”

In his final year of collegiate basketball, Kirkwood averaged 17 points alongside a handful of boards for the Crimson.

Kirkwood played for the Nets in the NBA Summer League, where he averaged four points per contest. Earning a spot on the Long Island roster gives him the opportunity to earn a two-way contract for the Nets.

