elkhornmediagroup.com
Officer injured in shooting released from hospital
SUNNYSIDE – A Sunnyside police officer injured in a shooting Monday night is back home after being hospitalized overnight. A welcome home ceremony was held just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center. The officer, who has not been identified, was shot while on duty...
KING-5
BREAKING: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty
An officer in Sunnyside, WA was shot along 8th Street near Sunnyside Community Center. The 44-year-old suspect is in custody. The officer is in stable condition.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Driver reports vehicle stolen following rollover crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A person is facing charges for a crash they allegedly lied about. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft in the area of Glade Road, just north of Dogwood Road overnight Monday, Oct. 10. Officials say deputies...
23-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Quincy (Quincy, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Quincy on Monday night. The crash happened on State Route 28 east of Quincy at around 9:30 p.m involving two-vehicles in a head-on collision. A 23-year-old man was traveling westbound crossed over the centerline and struck the second vehicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Teen charged in fatal crash
WALLA WALLA – A teenage girl from Walla Walla has been formally charged with vehicular homicide after she was involved in a crash early Saturday that killed Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla. Blocklinger was a freshman at Walla Walla High School. Court documents state the 17-year-old driver called...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
More Drugs Found in Search Near Othello–Suspects Car Loaded
Following a Monday night raid at a home just west of Othello, a search of the suspect's vehicle also turned up more drugs. Jaime Alberto Garza is in the Adams County jail following the raid, where Adams County Deputies seized two rifles, ammunition, $20K worth of fentanyl (packaged and ready for sale), and cash.
kpq.com
One Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Quincy
A 23-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old male has injuries after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 28 Monday night. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the accident occurred around 9:30 just east of Quincy. “The causing vehicle was traveling westbound near Road O. The causing driver crossed...
KIMA TV
Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent in Granger at scene of drive by
Granger, Wash.—A man was arrested and charged for impersonating an FBI agent at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Monday, Oct. 10. Police say officials were collecting shell casing from a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the night when a man walked into their crime scene. The...
KHQ Right Now
How bout them apples: A crash Benton County leaves behind a sticky situation closing parts of SR 24
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road. Right now we know that injuries are minor. It is unknown if the apples...
ifiberone.com
Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy
QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ifiberone.com
Convicted felon arrested after fentanyl pills, firearms seized from Othello-area residence
OTHELLO — A convicted felon is in jail after a search warrant served at a property near Othello led to fentanyl pills and firearms. Adams County deputies late Monday night served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Wagon Road. Deputies reportedly seized about 2,000...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake elementary school burglarized
MOSES LAKE -- An elementary school in Moses Lake is missing some items after it was burglarized over the weekend. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Larson Heights Elementary school staff reported the crime to police at about 8:14 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance video showed throughout the weekend that multiple subjects had entered and exited a storage shed. Forcible entry was also made into a the school through a utility room.
Grant County child missed stop sign, crashed bike into SUV
LAKEVIEW, Wash. — First responders in Grant County helped a 12-year-old child who suffered injuries when they collided with an SUV on Friday night. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, initial reports came in around 6:00 p.m. on October 7. Medics and law enforcement rushed to the intersection of Grant St NW and Ephrata Ave NW in Lakeview, where they made contact with the injured 12-year-old child.
ifiberone.com
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island
MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
Kennewick police search for man accused of stealing from convenience store
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about this subject? He’s accused of stealing several items from a convenience store in the Tri-Cities on Friday night. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the pictured subject allegedly entered a convenience store in their jurisdiction around midnight on October 7, 2022 and stole items from the business.
nbcrightnow.com
Othello police investigating homicide
OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crashes into power pole, catches fire in Connell
CONNELL, Wash. - A semi truck collided with a power pole then caught fire on Highway 260 and Warehouse Lane around 4 p.m. on October 10, according to Connell Fire Chief Ken Woffenden. He presumes the fire was started by the pole, but this is still under investigation. About a...
