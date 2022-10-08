ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA



elkhornmediagroup.com

Officer injured in shooting released from hospital

SUNNYSIDE – A Sunnyside police officer injured in a shooting Monday night is back home after being hospitalized overnight. A welcome home ceremony was held just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center. The officer, who has not been identified, was shot while on duty...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen charged in fatal crash

WALLA WALLA – A teenage girl from Walla Walla has been formally charged with vehicular homicide after she was involved in a crash early Saturday that killed Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla. Blocklinger was a freshman at Walla Walla High School. Court documents state the 17-year-old driver called...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NEWStalk 870

More Drugs Found in Search Near Othello–Suspects Car Loaded

Following a Monday night raid at a home just west of Othello, a search of the suspect's vehicle also turned up more drugs. Jaime Alberto Garza is in the Adams County jail following the raid, where Adams County Deputies seized two rifles, ammunition, $20K worth of fentanyl (packaged and ready for sale), and cash.
OTHELLO, WA
kpq.com

One Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Quincy

A 23-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old male has injuries after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 28 Monday night. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the accident occurred around 9:30 just east of Quincy. “The causing vehicle was traveling westbound near Road O. The causing driver crossed...
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy

QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake elementary school burglarized

MOSES LAKE -- An elementary school in Moses Lake is missing some items after it was burglarized over the weekend. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Larson Heights Elementary school staff reported the crime to police at about 8:14 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance video showed throughout the weekend that multiple subjects had entered and exited a storage shed. Forcible entry was also made into a the school through a utility room.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Grant County child missed stop sign, crashed bike into SUV

LAKEVIEW, Wash. — First responders in Grant County helped a 12-year-old child who suffered injuries when they collided with an SUV on Friday night. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, initial reports came in around 6:00 p.m. on October 7. Medics and law enforcement rushed to the intersection of Grant St NW and Ephrata Ave NW in Lakeview, where they made contact with the injured 12-year-old child.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island

MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick police search for man accused of stealing from convenience store

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about this subject? He’s accused of stealing several items from a convenience store in the Tri-Cities on Friday night. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the pictured subject allegedly entered a convenience store in their jurisdiction around midnight on October 7, 2022 and stole items from the business.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Othello police investigating homicide

OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crashes into power pole, catches fire in Connell

CONNELL, Wash. - A semi truck collided with a power pole then caught fire on Highway 260 and Warehouse Lane around 4 p.m. on October 10, according to Connell Fire Chief Ken Woffenden. He presumes the fire was started by the pole, but this is still under investigation. About a...
CONNELL, WA



