ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Texas authorities rescue 84 migrants from tractor trailer near Mexico border

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JY2T6_0iRfm4ga00

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that at least 84 undocumented immigrants were rescued from a semi-truck just 8 miles north of the U.S. border.

According to Fox News and CNN, a concerned citizen reported a semi-truck at a home in Weslaco, Texas.

Guerra said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived at the scene Thursday, and the incident is being investigated as human smuggling. The migrants, from Central America, didn’t need medical assistance, the sheriff told CNN.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News that a TikTok video posted Wednesday asking for “someone who can drive an 18-wheeler right now” was authentic and connected to the migrants. The footage offered $70,000 for someone who could drive the truck from McAllen to Houston.

According to The Associated Press, authorities have stopped migrants 2.15 million times from October through August. It was a 39% increase from 1.54 million stops in the same period a year earlier.

The AP reported that border crossings had been fueled partly by repeat crossers because there are no legal consequences for getting expelled under a pandemic-era rule that denies a right to seek asylum.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
cbp.gov

RGV Agents Seize More Than $1 Million Worth of Marijuana Over the Weekend

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four narcotic smuggling events, resulting in nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana seized. Before sunrise on October 7, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) and the RGV Horse Patrol Unit responded to suspicious activity near the river in Rio Grande City and discovered seven abandoned bundles. The marijuana weighed over 600 pounds and has been valued at approximately $481,400. Two nights later, RGC agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies interdicted a marijuana load vehicle west of Rio Grande City. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a van as it was departing from fields near the Rio Grande. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled southbound and was not located. Agents seized 502 pounds of marijuana worth more than $400,000 USD from the van.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Walking billboards’ call attention to pedestrian deaths in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation’s walking billboards took to the streets Wednesday in McAllen to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other. “October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other, particularly as days get […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
Weslaco, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen.   Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Tractor#Fox News#Border Crossings#Hidalgo County Sheriff#Cnn#Opsg Usbp#Tiktok#The Associated Press
WGNO

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa

A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
ValleyCentral

ATV driver wanted after evading police by driving through fields, Brownsville PD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege evaded officers in a recreational all-terrain vehicle. According to police, the suspect was seen on a Brownsville road driving the recreational ATV and was flagged down by police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Argument over lunch escalated to family violence, man’s arrest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday. Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
anjournal.com

Property tax foreclosure sales now also online

Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Harlingen PD arrests man who broke into vehicle near HCISD schools

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man who they allege broke into a vehicle near two Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District schools. According to police, a man broke into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Taft Street. Police say the man may have had a firearm in […]
KLST/KSAN

CBP issue $2,000 in penalties over prohibited food at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing the wrong food or produce through an international bridge can prove costly. In the past month, thousands of dollars in penalties have been distributed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Hidalgo International Bridge. For September, CBP agriculture specialists issued seven penalties, totaling $2,050. Agriculture specialists seized […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy