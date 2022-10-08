ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ST98w_0iRflu5y00

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said.

In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth person died at an area hospital, according to WFAA-TV.

Their identities and ages have not been released and no arrests have been made, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police recovered multiple weapons that were allegedly fired during the incident.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. CDT, WFAA reported.

According to home security videos viewed by the television station and the Star-Telegram, a black sports car was parked on a Fort Worth street for several minutes before an SUV arrived. A person exited the sports car and entered the SUV, and within seconds gunfire began, according to WFAA.

Witnesses told the Star-Telegram that they heard multiple shots fired, as well as screaming and shouting before and after the shooting.

A police spokesperson told the newspaper that the investigation was “unique and devolving” and said “we have to use caution before we release any public information.”

“I can’t recall when the last time there was a quadruple homicide in Fort Worth,” community leader Corey Session told WFAA. “This is unnerving.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Police#Drugs#Violent Crime#Wfaa Tv#2022 Homicide
fox4news.com

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police Arrest Uncle Suspected of Murdering Nephew

Dallas police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death last week. Kamal Alberty, 33, was found fatally shot on October 7, according to a news release on the Dallas police department’s blog site. Police responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Involved in Crash After Reported Pursuit

Police are investigating a crash after a pursuit in Dallas Tuesday morning, according to investigators. Officers were engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery, according to police. During the chase, a police squad car with two officers was involved in a crash with a civilian's...
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people. Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police Investigating Main Street Murder

The Dallas Police are seeking the public’s help in trying to locate two suspects who were involved in a verbal altercation that took a deadly turn according to a news release. Just after 11 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Warrant issued for man accused of killing friend over basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A warrant was issued for the Dallas man accused of killing his friend, Asia Womack after she beat him in basketball game. Cameron Hogg, 31, is wanted in connection to the fatal South Dallas shooting. Womack was 21-years-old when she died from multiple gun shot wounds on the basketball court of Terry Park. "Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."Womack's family said they believe Hogg couldn't take losing, and subsequent teasing after Womack beat him at the game. The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" Anyone with information about Hogg's whereabouts should contact Detective Derek Koerner, at 214.671.3605.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Miguel Martinez faces manslaughter charge after hitting, killing 8-year-old riding scooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Miguel Martinez, 30, of Dallas faces a manslaughter charge after police said he hit and killed an 8-year-old riding a scooter on Oct. 10.The boy was struck just after 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dilido Road in East Dallas. He later died at the hospital. Martinez remained at the crash scene but further investigation determined he was intoxicated. He was also allegedly driving with a child at the time of the crash. Thus, in addition to the manslaughter, Martinez faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy