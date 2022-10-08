Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer Zachary Heiberger completes motor school￼
On Thursday, October 6, Officer Zachary Heiberger graduated from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Motor School. The school was 160 hours of intense motorcycle training to include: basic handling and motorcycle safety, maneuvering techniques, high speed braking and an endurance ride of over 300 miles throughout Nevada. All 18 of the students were able to successfully complete the grueling final exam on a rain-soaked track. Traffic Officer Heiberger will now resume his duties on one of the Kingman Police Department Harley Davidson motorcycles.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Annual Haunted Hikes, ghosts walks start soon￼
KINGMAN – The annual Haunted Hike for Halloween will be held Hualapai Mountain Fire Station #51, 6095 E. Fire Grounds Rd. The Hike will be held Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Cost is $5 per person. Kids under 5 are free with an adult.
Mohave Daily News
BCPD officers complete instructor school
BULLHEAD CITY — Three members of the Bullhead City Police Department recently completed defensive tactics instructor school for law enforcement. The class was held at the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Lake Havasu City. Completing the course from the Bullhead City were Cpl. Trent Petersen, Officer John...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Route 66 Fest is Oct. 14, 15￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66, especially the history and culture surrounding it, and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. This event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a motorcycle show, a classic car show, a vintage trailer show, a pin up contest, Route 66 displays, fun activity zones, Kingman’s FIRST and ONLY zipline, a fun photobooth, children’s activities – the list goes on and on! The Route 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave.
speedonthewater.com
Image Of The Week: DCB Breaks Own Formation Record
During the late-August Lake of the Ozarks Shootout and concurrent Super Cat Fest events in Central Missouri, eight DCB Performance Boats catamaran owners ran in a then-record-setting formation of models from the El Cajon, Calif., company. And speedonthewater.com chief photographer Pete Boden was there to capture the image. A Saturday...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale hosts candy drive, costume party
KINGMAN – Chillin’ on Beale, a free classic car cruise-in will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 2 p.m., and ending when all the cars go home. Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a great time! Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food and down-home Kingman atmosphere!
Body of California man recovered from Arizona’s Lake Havasu
The body of a California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn't resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday.
California man arrested after body found buried in Arizona desert
Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested in California on Friday morning in connection to a homicide investigation after a body was found buried in the desert of Mohave Valley, Arizona.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC couple charged for meth sales￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Police report the arrest of a Lake Havasu City couple under investigation for alleged methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County. Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Billy Johnson, 55, and Jennifer Springfield, 45, were taken into custody during an October 6 traffic stop in Yucca.
thestandardnewspaper.online
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
ID of man found in Arizona wash still unknown a month later
A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man
An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys
The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.
