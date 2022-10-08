Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA basketball recruiting update: who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the board
Looks like Virginia’s plan to add a future point guard will be extended to the recruiting class of 2024. Tony Bennett’s top target for ‘23 point guards, Elmarko Jackson, eliminated UVA from his final list of five schools on Tuesday and will announce his commitment on Thursday to either Villanova, Kansas, Texas, Notre Dame or Miami. Jackson is an elite prospect and one of the top point guards in the country, whose game exploded over his last basketball season and summer ball.
James named ACC Men’s Golfer of the Month
Following a red-hot start to his collegiate career, Virginia freshman Ben James has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s men’s golfer of the month for September. James led the Cavaliers to a win at the Streamsong Invitational in the team’s season-opening tournament. He shot a school-record 20-under, 196 to capture medalist honors. UVA posted a team score of 56-under 808, the lowest tournament score in program history.
Saturday’s Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages to include ‘Meet the Teams’ event
The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages this Saturday will include a Meet the Teams event following the men’s scrimmage. This year’s Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages format will feature the women’s team, under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with a scrimmage against its men’s practice players. The men’s program will hold its annual intrasquad scrimmage starting at approximately 2:15 p.m.
