Looks like Virginia’s plan to add a future point guard will be extended to the recruiting class of 2024. Tony Bennett’s top target for ‘23 point guards, Elmarko Jackson, eliminated UVA from his final list of five schools on Tuesday and will announce his commitment on Thursday to either Villanova, Kansas, Texas, Notre Dame or Miami. Jackson is an elite prospect and one of the top point guards in the country, whose game exploded over his last basketball season and summer ball.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO