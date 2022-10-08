Read full article on original website
MPAC presents Phillip Phillips
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single “Home” in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. Phillip Phillips’ The Where We Came From Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $29-$59.
NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
(NEWARK, NJ) -- A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from over 200 submissions from over 25 countries, these gifted young contestants from around the world represent the next generation of great jazz singers. The Top Five finalists comprise two international singers Kristin Lash of Bratislava, Slovakia, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso of Mexico, and three Manhattanites: Harlem-based Allan Harris and Ekep Nkwelle (originally from Washington, DC), and Lucy Yeghiazaryan (originally from Armavir, Armenia).
Submissions Open For Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Submissions for Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open now through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters. Submissions must include a cover letter and one letter of recommendation. Only digital submissions will be accepted and can be sent to wps@centenarystageco.org or via the New Play Exchange (NPX).
Two River Theater Announces Justin Waldman As New Artistic Director
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has announced Justin Waldman as their new Artistic Director. Waldman returns to the East Coast from San Diego after an eleven-year career at the Old Globe Theatre. “I am honored to carry on the legacy of Two River Theater as Artistic Director,” stated...
The Flip Side presents "How Was Your Pandemic?"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, presents a performance by The Flip Side, Vivid’s house Improv team, on October 22 at 8:00pm. Masks are optional in the theatre. The Flip Side features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu...
"Dissolve" to be presented at United Solo Theatre Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Ever woken up beside a stranger? What if it was planned that way? shameless hussy productions presents the critically acclaimed one-woman show Dissolve written by Meghan Gardiner and directed by shameless hussy productions’ co-artistic director Renee Iaci. The play takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 2:00pm as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival. It runs 45 minutes and will be followed by a talkback.
Brooklyn Rider LIVE! at the Grunin Center’s Black Box Theater
There’s a sense of intrigue inside Toms River, NJ’s Grunin Center for the Arts’ Black Box Theater this Thursday, September 29, 2022 evening as music lovers await a performance by the classical string quartet, Brooklyn Rider. The members of Brooklyn Rider — Michael Nicolas on cello, Nicholas...
New Jersey Repertory Company welcomes Dee Dee Irwin as Managing Director
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep), Long Branch’s award-winning professional theatre, has announced Dee Dee Irwin (she/her) as the new Managing Director effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Irwin will be responsible for audience development, strategic planning, operations, technology, education, marketing and community outreach for the organization.
The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University Names Robert Santelli as Executive Director
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University has named Robert Santelli as its Executive Director. Santelli will oversee the Springsteen Archives and work to create programs, exhibits, and collaborations with music museums and universities around the country. Dr. Patrick F....
Shakespeare Theatre's "The Caretaker" is a Gem of A Production
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Caretaker, by Harold Pinter, is a play about a nobly minded pair if London brothers who take in a homeless man and give him a bed in the bedroom of one, food and a chance at a new life as the caretaker of their house. It is a 1960 play and resonates today because homelessness, no matter where you look, is still a major problem in England, and America. In New York City alone, there are 52,000 homeless people, one of the highest totals in years.
New Jersey Hall of Fame breaks ground at American Dream, Unveils Plans for State Of The Art Center
(EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame has begun construction on its custom-built 10,000-square-foot space coming to American Dream, the unrivalled entertainment, shopping and dining destination located in the heart of the New Jersey Meadowlands. The forthcoming Entertainment and Learning Center (ELC) will be located on...
Brook Arts Center Celebrates the Holiday Season
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Discover the magic of the theater this holiday season at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, as special holiday events, musicals, and concerts light up the spirit of the season. From Seussical to A Christmas Carol and everything in between, there’s a lot going on this holiday season at the Historic Brook Theater!
Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives LIVE! at PNC Bank Arts Center
It’s a gorgeous fall afternoon this Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Holmdel, NJ’s PNC Bank Arts Center. It’s the perfect setting for a free concert by singer Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives featuring stage and screen performers Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard. As we...
Berrie Center for Performing Arts presents Emilio Teubal Trio
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Latin Grammy winner Emilio Teubal and his vibrant jazz ensemble will perform at the Berrie Center for the Arts at Ramapo College on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm to conclude the celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. A versatile pianist who can navigate through different styles of written and improvised music, Teubal has recorded more than twenty albums and regularly performs in top venues throughout the country.
Ocean County Library Presents "The Pettets: A Tribute to Our Nation’s Heroes"
(ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Join us in honoring all generations of military veterans through story and song that highlight America’s history and heritage. The Ocean County Library presents the acclaimed singing duo The Pettets in “A Tribute to Our Nation’s Heroes” with performances in November at the Island Heights and Little Egg Harbor Branches.
Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Pollak Theatre. The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.
PHOTOS from "God of Carnage" at Pegasus Theatre Company
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company is currently presenting Yasmina Reza’s scathing hit comedy God of Carnage, weekends through October 23. Reza, known for cleverly turning mundane social situations into riotous comedies, quickly strips away all social niceties in God of Carnage to expose two couples trapped in the chaos of marriage and parenthood. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
bergenPAC Student Show Choir to Perform with MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)'s Performing Arts School Show Choir will take the stage with MANIA: The ABBA Tribute on October 28 as part of the theater’s grand reopening this Fall. bergenPAC undertook a major renovation project earlier this year to upgrade its facilities and restore...
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals continue on October 20 with music by Prokofiev for solo piano
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, October 20 at 12:15pm, the 21st season of Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will continue with a recital by Dr. Choah Kim performing solo piano music by Sergei Prokofiev. The recital will take place in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. It is open to the public free of charge; masking is optional.
Brook Arts Center Community Players presents "Seussical: The Musical"
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Perry Award-winning Brook Arts Center Community Players will present Seussical: The Musical at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8:00pm. Sunday performances are at 2:00pm. Based on works by Dr. Seuss....
