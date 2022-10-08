Read full article on original website
Shakespeare Theatre's "The Caretaker" is a Gem of A Production
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Caretaker, by Harold Pinter, is a play about a nobly minded pair if London brothers who take in a homeless man and give him a bed in the bedroom of one, food and a chance at a new life as the caretaker of their house. It is a 1960 play and resonates today because homelessness, no matter where you look, is still a major problem in England, and America. In New York City alone, there are 52,000 homeless people, one of the highest totals in years.
Brook Arts Center Community Players presents "Seussical: The Musical"
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Perry Award-winning Brook Arts Center Community Players will present Seussical: The Musical at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8:00pm. Sunday performances are at 2:00pm. Based on works by Dr. Seuss....
Passaic County Restaurant Week Runs Until Sunday
Looking to try something new? Maybe you want that go-to dish? Curious about that restaurant you’ve been meaning to try? Restaurant Week has something for everyone. Here is a look at some of the restaurants involved. Click on the restauran name to view their menu. And for another great...
