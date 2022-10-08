ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CUBuffs.com

Colorado Set For ITA Regional Championships

BOULDER - The University of Colorado women's tennis team will travel to Las Vegas this week to compete in the ITA Mountain Regional Championships. After sending half of the team to the San Diego Intercollegiate Invitational and the other half to the CSU John Messick Invitational, the Buffs will be at full force from Oct. 12-16 as they send all eight of their players to Las Vegas.
CUBuffs.com

Golfers Tied For Fifth In Nevada

RENO — The University of Colorado men's golf team is tied for fifth in the Nevada Wolfpack Classic, though the second round fell just short of being completed here Monday. Play was called at 6:40 p.m. Pacific time due to darkness in the western Nevada area. Eight of the 12 teams were unable to finish their second rounds, though at least three players from each were able to do so and the remaining ones have one or two holes to wrap up.
