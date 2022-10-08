RENO — The University of Colorado men's golf team is tied for fifth in the Nevada Wolfpack Classic, though the second round fell just short of being completed here Monday. Play was called at 6:40 p.m. Pacific time due to darkness in the western Nevada area. Eight of the 12 teams were unable to finish their second rounds, though at least three players from each were able to do so and the remaining ones have one or two holes to wrap up.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO