Cape Canaveral, FL

Florida Today

SpaceX lofts European satellite from Cape Canaveral to kick off weekend

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rose through mostly clear skies above Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Saturday, bringing an end to a longer-than-usual countdown extended by additional data reviews. ...
