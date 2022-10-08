ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fatal crash North of Rock Springs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
94.3 The X

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
kunc.org

Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West

There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
thecheyennepost.com

New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol

We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
94.3 The X

What Are These New ‘Advisory’ Bike Lanes in Fort Collins About?

Be advised, as when driving in Fort Collins, you may be coming across these 'Advisory' bike lanes in the CSU campus area. What are they, exactly?. Though they are widely popular around the U.S. and around the world, this is the first time The Choice City has put these kind of lanes to use, to make things safer for bicyclists, and drivers as well.
capcity.news

Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
94.3 The X

CSU Rams Player Of The Game For Week 5: The Entire Defense

The Colorado State Rams football team has had a rough few years, and this year has been off to a rough start as well but the team managed to stick together when they hit the road last weekend and got their first win of the year in Reno, Nevada against Head Coach Jay Norvell's former team the Nevada Wolfpack.
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

