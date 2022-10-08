Read full article on original website
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
LOOK: These Awful WY Mugshots Might Just Scare You Straight
Rule 1 when having your mugshot taken by police: This is not your high school yearbook photo. You have nothing to be proud of. Your mother might see this. SO DON'T SMILE AT THE CAMERA!. A mugshot from the Cheyenne, Wyoming police department popped up on my social media. It...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
Painful 1st Street Detour in Loveland to Remain Until May of 2023
It has been quite a year for First Street in Loveland, as a downtown portion has been closed for most of 2022. The city has begun another project that will keep traffic detoured even longer. First Street in Loveland is a major thoroughfare, taking you from the far west side...
oilcity.news
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
Giant Boa Found Slithering Through A Fort Collins Neighborhood
With the way I feel about snakes, let's just say I would probably never step foot in that backyard again and I'd probably put the house up for sale. Ok ok, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration maybe, but one thing is for sure. That's super creepy. The almost...
kunc.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
Choice City Spins: Old Town Fort Collins Has a Cool, New, Vinyl Shop
At a spot that used to be a gallery, is another gallery of sorts: A record gallery. Just off the 'beaten path' of Old Town, yet right in the heart of it, you may find just what you've been looking for. It's great to see that the nation is at...
thecheyennepost.com
New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol
We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Every now and then, a home comes onto the real estate market that is simply outside of the norm. Even though this Fort Collins home was built in 1980, the house has an ultra-modern feel. The listing for this Fort Collins home located at 2600 West Prospect Road calls the...
Laramie Has Spoken: These Are What They Want Here
Recently, we asked Laramie, what other restaurants or shops they need or want in town, and oh my my, they do have their wishlist. We have gotten over 500 comments, and it was so fun reading through all of them. Some had a little banter on why they refuse to...
What Are These New ‘Advisory’ Bike Lanes in Fort Collins About?
Be advised, as when driving in Fort Collins, you may be coming across these 'Advisory' bike lanes in the CSU campus area. What are they, exactly?. Though they are widely popular around the U.S. and around the world, this is the first time The Choice City has put these kind of lanes to use, to make things safer for bicyclists, and drivers as well.
capcity.news
Laramie County average gas price makes 24-cent jump from last week; national average up 13 cents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 13.8 cents from a week ago, Laramie County’s average gas price jumped up 24 cents. Price tracker GasBuddy said the national average hike to $3.92 per gallon put the price 22.5 cents higher...
$12K Trailer Stolen From Business on Cheyenne’s South Side
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 2,000 block of E. Allison Road. Warner says a...
oilcity.news
New Casper anti-discrimination ordinance proposal modeled after Cheyenne’s law
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is being asked to consider a new anti-discrimination ordinance that is largely modeled off of municipal anti-discrimination law in Cheyenne, according to a memo from City Attorney John Henley. A previous City Council adopted resolutions in 2018 expressing the city’s commitment to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley
You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
CSU Rams Player Of The Game For Week 5: The Entire Defense
The Colorado State Rams football team has had a rough few years, and this year has been off to a rough start as well but the team managed to stick together when they hit the road last weekend and got their first win of the year in Reno, Nevada against Head Coach Jay Norvell's former team the Nevada Wolfpack.
