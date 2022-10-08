Read full article on original website
Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing
FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
Arkansas’ players know BYU’s offense very talented
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU have spent much of the season ranked in the Top 25, but both fell out of the rankings following weekend losses. However, that doesn’t take away from this will be a very good football game. BYU (4-2) and Arkansas (3-3) are meeting for the first time on the football field. BYU’s offense is averaging 32 points per game. The driving force behind the offense is quarterback Jaren Hall. He has completed 129 of 188 passes for 1,558 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 39 rushes for 75 yards.
Sam Pittman talks red zone, short yardage issues
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has had some issues in the red zone and that was something Sam Pittman talked about on Monday. Arkansas been inside opponent’s red zone 26 times this season and came away with 19 scores. Of those 19 scores, 15 have been touchdowns while the other were Cam Little field goals. Pittman expressed some concern about the red zone issues and talked about how to get more touchdowns.
Players pleased to see KJ Jefferson back practicing
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has been cleared to practice this week and play against BYU on Saturday. That has put smiles on the faces of his teammates and coach. Jefferson suffered a head injury late against Alabama and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Sam Pittman talked about how Jefferson has looked in the two days of practice this week.
Malik Hornsby makes decision to concentrate on QB
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby was ticketed to play some wide receiver this season, but that hasn’t materialized like it was planned. But Hornsby came off the bench at quarterback on Arkansas’ second possession against Mississippi State and provided a huge spark to the Hogs’ offense on Saturday. Sam Pittman had said the previous week that Cade Fortin was the No. 2 quarterback, but following Hornsby’s showing against the Bulldogs that is no longer the case.
Hoop Hogs notebook: Red-White game upcoming, Pro Day recap, recruiting
LITTLE ROCK — It’s the Arkansas Razorbacks annual Red/White game, it’s a week away (2 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 16), it’s back at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, and as always it represents the first dress rehearsal of the season in terms of a game-like atmosphere in front of Hoop Hog fans.
Arkansas hopes to revive season at BYU
It was just a couple of weeks ago that Arkansas’ game at BYU this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. looked like it would a Top 25 battle, maybe even a Top 10 one. But Arkansas (3-3) has lost three straight games and BYU is coming off a 28-21 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas and both teams have fallen out of the polls.
