ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
utdailybeacon.com

Vol fans’ impact felt by players, coaches

Vol fans have made their presence known this season. Early in the second quarter this past Saturday, Hendon Hooker threw a dime to a streaking Jalin Hyatt, putting Tennessee up 20-0 over LSU with the 45-yard touchdown reception. “Rocky Top” echoed throughout the stadium as Hyatt and the rest of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee prepares for litmus test against Alabama

College football coaches often emphasize how they prepare for each game the same regardless of the opponent. But does that change when rival Alabama comes into town? Not for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s squad. “We look at it as a one-week season,” quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “So this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

The Crimson White’s Austin Hannon previews Tennessee-Alabama

Ahead of No. 6 Tennessee’s biggest game of the season so far against No. 3 Alabama, The Daily Beacon talked with The Alabama Crimson White’s Sports Editor Austin Hannon who previewed the Crimson Tide heading into Saturday’s matchup. Question: What is the overall feeling on campus and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
utdailybeacon.com

Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
utdailybeacon.com

No. 19 Lady Vols win fourth straight against Georgia

No. 19 Tennessee kept a clean sheet against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs on the road 2-0. Claudia Dipasupil and Jaida Thomas both logged goals in the win. Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) have now won four straight games, three of them being on the road. Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3 SEC) have lost...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee Champion Tree Program aims to preserve trees, protect local ecosystems

As the leaves turn to reveal the start of another fall season on Rocky Top, the Tennessee Champion Tree Program continues its year-round effort to celebrate the imperative roles trees play in the ecosystem, enhance their appreciation and encourage their protection. With the program’s “Party for the Planet” festival coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy