Vol fans’ impact felt by players, coaches
Vol fans have made their presence known this season. Early in the second quarter this past Saturday, Hendon Hooker threw a dime to a streaking Jalin Hyatt, putting Tennessee up 20-0 over LSU with the 45-yard touchdown reception. “Rocky Top” echoed throughout the stadium as Hyatt and the rest of...
Tennessee prepares for litmus test against Alabama
College football coaches often emphasize how they prepare for each game the same regardless of the opponent. But does that change when rival Alabama comes into town? Not for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s squad. “We look at it as a one-week season,” quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “So this...
The Crimson White’s Austin Hannon previews Tennessee-Alabama
Ahead of No. 6 Tennessee’s biggest game of the season so far against No. 3 Alabama, The Daily Beacon talked with The Alabama Crimson White’s Sports Editor Austin Hannon who previewed the Crimson Tide heading into Saturday’s matchup. Question: What is the overall feeling on campus and...
Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football
Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
No. 19 Lady Vols win fourth straight against Georgia
No. 19 Tennessee kept a clean sheet against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs on the road 2-0. Claudia Dipasupil and Jaida Thomas both logged goals in the win. Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) have now won four straight games, three of them being on the road. Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3 SEC) have lost...
Tennessee Champion Tree Program aims to preserve trees, protect local ecosystems
As the leaves turn to reveal the start of another fall season on Rocky Top, the Tennessee Champion Tree Program continues its year-round effort to celebrate the imperative roles trees play in the ecosystem, enhance their appreciation and encourage their protection. With the program’s “Party for the Planet” festival coming...
Twitter account says farewell to Dunford Hall as tensions rise over campus construction plans
“Death of Dunford” is a Twitter account and community-sourced art project that was created by Monica Black, University of Tennessee history professor, to raise awareness of the tearing down of the historic Dunford Hall. UT has initiated a design phase in the fall that replaces Dunford, Greve and Henson...
Large-scale academic restructuring moves to board approval after heated deliberations
On Sept. 19, Chancellor Donde Plowman and Provost John Zomchick sent an email to faculty regarding academic restructuring plans for the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, College of Music and College of Arts and Sciences, along with the establishment of a new College for Interdisciplinary Programs. The...
