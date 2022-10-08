Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
UC Football Finalizes 2024 Nonconference Schedule
Cincinnati added an FCS opponent to its three-game schedule.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star WR, Two More Recruits Following Homecoming Visits
CINCINNATI — The UC football team offered a few scholarships to recruits visiting for the homecoming matchup against South Florida, but one stood out above the rest. Four-star 2024 wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling Park (West Virginia) is fully on the Bearcats' radar. According to ...
linknky.com
Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business
Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
WLWT 5
UC fans rejoice after 30-game home streak tops off homecoming weekend
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats faced off with South Florida at Nippert Stadium in a well-anticipated homecoming game. UC hoped to extend its 30-game winning streak. The Bearcats did just that. The tailgating began early in the morning with the First Street Party on Short Vine. "It's always fun...
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Ludlow with a Hall of Fame hit, cheers for CovCath’s Mayer and Lloyd football
The odds are against them to bring back another Kentucky Class A football championship like that one in 1975 proudly displayed on a big poster inside Ludlow’s Rigney Stadium. The demographics, as they are for all Northern Kentucky river city schools, are against them. But if you listen to...
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
UC Climbs in Latest AP, Coaches Polls
The Bearcats moved to 5-1 on Saturday with a 28-24 win over South Florida.
WLWT 5
A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
WKRC
'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury at East 3rd and Vine streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury at East 3rd and Vine streets in downtown Cincinnati. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
College Hill's designated outdoor refreshment area opens
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Part of College Hill is a designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA. This means people can get a drink at many businesses along Hamilton Avenue and take it to the park or enjoy it while taking a stroll through the Business District. It...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Red Bank Road in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Red Bank Road in Madisonville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
momcollective.com
Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter
Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
