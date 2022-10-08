Read full article on original website
Spring Lake adds controversial town manager hire to history of leadership woes
KENLY, N.C. — A town with a history of leadership issues is divided again, this time over the decision to hire a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who was ousted from a similar position in Kenly after a little more than a month on the job.
Spring Lake votes to hire fired Kenly town manager Justine Jones as their new town manager
Spring Lake has a new town manager and it's a familiar name and face.
Cecil's Exxon has serviced Newton Grove for over 60 years
This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife. This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife.
Woman claiming she was unlawfully handcuffed by Fayetteville police plans to file lawsuit, police chief responds
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A disturbing video getting attention on social media shows a woman scuffling with Fayetteville police as they pull her from her car and place her in handcuffs. Ja'Lana Dunlap said she was taking pictures of a dump site on Sept. 6, something her boss asked her...
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
An iconic Durham restaurant will reopen. Meet the new owner.
One of Durham’s historic restaurants will return next year with the city’s top chef in charge.
Second arrest made in West End homicide case
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
Chapel Hill Police Ask for Help in Search of Teenager
The Chapel Hill Police Department turned to the public for help in locating a missing teenager on Monday morning. A release from the department said officers are looking for 17-year-old Alezz Shahbin after a missing persons report was filed. The Chapel Hill resident was last seen on Sunday evening around 11:39 p.m., according to police. Shahbin was reportedly around the Glen Lennox neighborhood — a housing community off Hamilton Road.
Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Lumberton, sheriff confirms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a death investigation on Tuesday in the Lumberton area. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, along with homicide investigators and crime scene investigators, responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive. At...
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
Richmond County traffic stop nets crack, pot find
HAMLET — A man with outstanding warrants in two counties is facing drug charges in Richmond County following a weekend traffic stop. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team reportedly stopped a vehicle with expired registration plates in Hamlet Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Monday.
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
Drivers 'surprised' and 'shocked' after learning Raleigh ranked Best Place to Drive by WalletHub
WalletHub said they looked at things like safety, cost of vehicle ownership, access to vehicles, and traffic and infrastructure when compiling its list.
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
Police investigating shooting in downtown Aberdeen
Aberdeen Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Main Street in the downtown business district. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., while many people were eating lunch or browsing stores near the scene. More than 12 shell casings were seen near the railroad tracks at...
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
Lee County searching for person of interest in car break-ins
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in. Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21. Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.
Cumberland County schools seek to expand mental health therapy in all schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders at Cumberland County Schools want to expand mental health therapy in all of the district’s schools. “I think COVID opened the floodgates for a need that was already there,” Dr. Natasha Scott, executive director of student services at Cumberland County Schools said.
Cook-off winners named
The overall winner of the 29th Annual Square Fair Cook-off in Clinton, which was held Saturday, was 1st place River Bumz BBQ of Warsaw.
