ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Cecil's Exxon has serviced Newton Grove for over 60 years

This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife. This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West End, NC
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Government
sandhillssentinel.com

Second arrest made in West End homicide case

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Ask for Help in Search of Teenager

The Chapel Hill Police Department turned to the public for help in locating a missing teenager on Monday morning. A release from the department said officers are looking for 17-year-old Alezz Shahbin after a missing persons report was filed. The Chapel Hill resident was last seen on Sunday evening around 11:39 p.m., according to police. Shahbin was reportedly around the Glen Lennox neighborhood — a housing community off Hamilton Road.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Room#Sanford City Council#Council Chambers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating shooting in downtown Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Main Street in the downtown business district. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., while many people were eating lunch or browsing stores near the scene. More than 12 shell casings were seen near the railroad tracks at...
ABERDEEN, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lee County searching for person of interest in car break-ins

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in. Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21. Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.
LEE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy