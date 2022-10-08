Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston teen activist uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
theleadernews.com
HS Football roundup: Waltrip keeps pace at top of District 9-5A standings
The Waltrip Rams have not made the playoffs since the 2017 season, but look to have designs on changing that this year. And as the regular season enters its final month, the Rams are in a strong position following a big win last week. Waltrip improved to 5-1 on the...
Coaches vs. Racism Announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic
Coaches vs. Racism announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston, TX.
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals
Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (10.10.22): Mustangs enter Top 10
HOUSTON – There was little movement in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 rankings following Week 7 action. The primary shuffle was caused by Klein Cain’s 17-14 loss to Klein Forest. The Hurricanes’ first loss of the season led to a six-spot drop in the rankings by Cain, which fell to No. 14 from No. 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paetow High School football coach resigns amid police investigation, Katy ISD says
Coach Lonnie Teagle was in the middle of his debut season with the football team. Details about the investigation were not immediately released.
houstonpublicmedia.org
El Tiempo Cantina’s first season at Houston Astros games in Minute Maid Park a big hit
Going to Astros baseball games has long been a popular activity for Houstonians. So has eating fajitas and drinking margaritas from El Tiempo Cantina, the Tex-Mex restaurant with more than a dozen locations around the Houston area. The two local institutions teamed up this year, with a pair of El...
Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?
· Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?. Larger districts do share large stadiums. However, larger school districts typically have competition fields on their high school sites that host their sub-varsity, soccer, and track meet.
Hyperallergic
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward
“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
RELATED PEOPLE
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
Commentator Matt Walsh expected at UH event, sparking negative reaction from trans community
Matt Walsh, whose "What is a Woman" documentary has been panned by the trans community, is due for a UH Young Conservatives event.
The Scary Abandoned Houston Astrodome In TX Is Worth a Sneak Peek
There are some people who wonder about what an abandoned Astrodome would turn out like. If you're wondering what Houston Astrodome looks like after being abandoned all these years and stop what you're doing. So instead you taking the wrap for letting your curiosity get the best of you, just...
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Actress returns to Houston to star in new film
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
AdWeek
KPRC News Director Dave Strickland No Longer With Houston Station
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KPRC news director Dave Strickland is no longer with the Graham Media Group station. Houston media blogger Mike McGuff said “multiple sources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Alief Hastings High School student 'Making the Grade'
She is a star student-athlete shining on the track and in the classroom. FOX 26's Nate Griffin introduces us to Ameenat Adisa who is Making the Grade at Alief Hastings High School.
Click2Houston.com
Katy elementary teacher Constance Howard performs on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
HOUSTON – Constance Howard impressed the coaches Monday night on NBC’s The Voice with her rendition of “Peaches” by Justin Beiber. She turned two chairs during her audition, and had to choose between Camila Cabello and John Legend. She chose Team Camila!. When she’s not singing...
Complex
KenTheMan Featured in New Mini-Documentary From SoundCloud
Houston’s KenTheMan is featured in a new mini-doc from SoundCloud. The doc entry, as seen above, is directed by Juan Nieto and gives fans a brief but memorable glimpse into the family-oriented inspirations behind the artist’s continued rise. “I remember singing and being really shy,” KenTheMan says early...
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Comments / 0