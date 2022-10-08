There are a pair of National League playoff games on Wednesday. The first game of the day will be between the Phillies and Braves. The Braves, who went 101-61 in the regular season, have a tough task of rallying from down 1-0 in the series. The Phillies, who went 87-75 in the regular season, appeared to be heading for a convincing victory in game 1 before an eventful ninth inning. Despite the Braves’ rally, the Phillies held on for a 7-6 win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO