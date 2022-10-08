Read full article on original website
Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
Does the Palace Theatre in New Hampshire Host Ghosts?
I love going to the theater and seeing all the lights, songs (I do love musicals), and actors. There is one theater that I have yet to go to, that now is on my bucket list of places to attend. The Palace Theatre in Manchester, NH houses many shows, comedians,...
Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England
FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
LRCC is cooking up culinary creations at new student-run restaurant
LACONIA — Culinary students at Lakes Region Community College will sharpen their skills and aim to please the tastebuds of their patrons at the Community Table, a new on-campus restaurant. Students will gain hands-on experience in food service and restaurant management including hosting, serving, menu creation, and made-from-scratch cooking to further prepare them with job-ready skills in their chosen profession. The Community Table opens to the community for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Oct. 13.
Visiting This Maine Lights Display Is Like Stepping Into The X-Files
Over the last few decades we have seen the idea of elaborate Holiday light displays really take off. In fact, some typically seasonal businesses have started doing these displays to extend their operating season. More recent, though, is the idea of doing non-Christmas (non-Holiday) light displays. Or, more accurately, light...
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48
There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
See inside the Massachusetts company that may be supplying pasta for your favorite restaurant
HAVERHILL, Mass. — You may not know it, but the odds are good that the pasta served at your favorite restaurant is actually made by a Massachusetts company. Inside their massive 200,000-square-foot industrial kitchen in Haverhill, Joseph's Gourmet Pasta produces millions of pounds of pasta for most of the major food distributors all across the U.S. and Canada.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
Climber perishes at Clough State Park in Weare
WEARE, NH – On October 9, at approximately 4 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an individual that had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam in the town of Weare when the individual fell. The cliffs were off-trail and not part of...
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
Missionary Nurse Honored At Laconia Hospital Reunion Class Of 1950
IMAGE: Postcard showing Laconia Hospital and Nursing Home from many years ago. They became teachers, physicians, lawyers, publishers, clergymen, writers, politicians, nurses, and prominent in other occupations and they were men and women who received their early education and training in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Many were born and raised in this area, and some of them stayed here, but many of them went out from New Hampshire to make their mark on the country and the world.
Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America
NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th. Click here to see the full list.
Video: Frosty overnight for some, but warming this week in New Hampshire
After some showers pass by Monday evening, we clear fast and the temperatures will drop fast, too, overnight. After a chilly start Tuesday we'll have a wonderful October day with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look mild with highs near 70 then rain moves through. Could be some downpours overnight into Friday morning. Clearing out Friday then Saturday looks like another October beauty.
