FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU have spent much of the season ranked in the Top 25, but both fell out of the rankings following weekend losses. However, that doesn’t take away from this will be a very good football game. BYU (4-2) and Arkansas (3-3) are meeting for the first time on the football field. BYU’s offense is averaging 32 points per game. The driving force behind the offense is quarterback Jaren Hall. He has completed 129 of 188 passes for 1,558 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 39 rushes for 75 yards.

PROVO, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO