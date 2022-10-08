Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said.

In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth person died at an area hospital, according to WFAA-TV.

Their identities and ages have not been released and no arrests have been made, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police recovered multiple weapons that were allegedly fired during the incident.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. CDT, WFAA reported.

According to home security videos viewed by the television station and the Star-Telegram, a black sports car was parked on a Fort Worth street for several minutes before an SUV arrived. A person exited the sports car and entered the SUV, and within seconds gunfire began, according to WFAA.

Witnesses told the Star-Telegram that they heard multiple shots fired, as well as screaming and shouting before and after the shooting.

A police spokesperson told the newspaper that the investigation was “unique and devolving” and said “we have to use caution before we release any public information.”

“I can’t recall when the last time there was a quadruple homicide in Fort Worth,” community leader Corey Session told WFAA. “This is unnerving.”

