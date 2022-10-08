Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Related
Cape Gazette
Lewes School in the 1920s
Students moved into Lewes Elementary School in April, paving the way for Richard A. Shields Elementary School across the street to be demolished ahead of construction of Cape Henlopen School District’s third middle school. From Savannah Road, Lewes Elementary looks very similar to the way it appeared after it opened in 1921. This photograph was made in 1922. One stark difference is the growth of two large trees in front of the school along Savannah Road. The school, which housed many grades when it opened and eventually became Lewes High School, was originally financed by Pierre S. du Pont as part of an extensive public education improvement initiative which bankrolled construction of new schools up and down the state. The building also housed the first Cape Henlopen High School classes after consolidation of the Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach special school districts in 1969.
Cape Gazette
Beautiful morning for Boardwalk Buddy Walk
Hundreds of self-advocates and their supporters participated in the annual Boardwalk Buddy Walk in Rehoboth Beach Oct. 8. The Boardwalk Buddy Walk was created in 2006. The mission of the walk is to create a community where people with Down syndrome, or any cognitive disorder, can live, learn, work and play. As of the event, a little more than $62,000 was raised toward the Boardwalk Buddy Walk Fund.
Cape Gazette
Open House at The Henlopen this Saturday
A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth’s premier oceanfront condo building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in The Henlopen condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the north shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordon’s Pond State Park and the breakwater junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes wi-fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
MidAtlantic Outdoor School provides safe camping instruction
There’s nothing like falling asleep under the stars. However, many people worry about going camping or taking their families or friends out to a campsite because they haven’t done it before and are concerned about what could go wrong. That’s where MidAtlantic Outdoor School and its founder/owner Janna...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
Cape Gazette
CAMP Rehoboth atrium dedicated to Elkins and Archibald
During a dedication event Oct. 8 that had attendees laughing and crying, CAMP Rehoboth’s atrium was dedicated in honor of co-founders Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald. Elkins and Murray Archibald co-founded CAMP Rehoboth in 1991. Elkins died in 2018 from lymphoma. CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors President Wes Combs...
Cape Gazette
Perfect weekend for annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach
Greyhounds and other sighthounds gathered the weekend of Oct. 6 in Rehoboth Beach for the annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach. This year marked the event’s 28th anniversary, and the weather couldn’t have been nicer for enjoying the beaches in Rehoboth and Dewey. There were lectures and more at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
Cape Gazette
Introduction to Ayurveda workshop set at Dimitra Yoga Oct. 22
Dimitra Yoga Om + Align now offers Ayurvedic Wellness Consultations in person at 17437 Ocean One Plaza in Lewes or virtually via Zoom with Alex McKeone. Ayurveda, meaning "the science of life," is the sister science/medical side of yoga and is considered the most complete system of natural healthcare in the world today. Ayurveda gives individuals practical tools to re-establish a sense of balance and well-being, and take charge of not only their own health but also their lives. It focuses on an individually based diet and lifestyle protocol to help achieve balance in mind, body and spirit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth fire company serves delicious food
I just wanted to express my thanks for the delicious barbecued chicken and outstanding homemade potato salad meal offered at our Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company! I see it was sponsored by the fire department and St. Edmond's Church and included many other surprises offered by Wawa. It was a...
Cape Gazette
Margaret V. Tappan, lifelong realtor
Margaret (Peggy) V. Tappan, 82 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born April 19, 1940, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Carl L. and Helen (Thompson) Ritchie. Peggy was a graduate of Rehoboth Beach High School Class of 1958. She continued her...
Cape Gazette
Dine at Rosenfeld’s to support Harry K foundation on November 8
Come out and “Dine and Donate” to support the Harry K Foundation. Dine and Donate at Rosenfeld’s Delicatessen on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 pm. Rosenfeld’s Delicatessen - 18949 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. The Harry K. Foundation is determined to end childhood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Beebe family medicine residency taking shape for inaugural class
The R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education at Beebe Healthcare has been readying for upcoming milestones in preparation for the first family medicine resident physicians and the second group of core clinical campus students in July 2023. These medical students will be in their third year of curriculum from...
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
Cape Gazette
Brian Piccolo scholar-athlete award nominations due Oct. 21
UNICO chapters around the nation are proud to be associated with perpetuating the name of Brian Piccolo. His courage in the face of serious illness has been a continuous inspiration for millions of people of all ages who are determined to achieve their goals. UNICO Delaware District 1 and the...
Cape Gazette
ServPro is Lewes’ No. 1 for the No. 2 business
The men and women in blue can breathe in a little easier these days at the Lewes Police Department, according to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend. The improvement in bathroom cleaning services in the police department and other municipal buildings is thanks to the team at ServPro of Sussex County. To reward them for their hard work performed on an interim basis, mayor and city council awarded the company with a one-year contract to service the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Beebe names quality and safety award winners
Beebe Healthcare is committed to continuously identifying ways to streamline and optimize patient care, with quality and safety at the top of the priority list. Each year, the organization presents a series of quality and safety awards designed to recognize internal teams who have gone the extra mile to solve quality or safety problems, and implement best practices to positively impact patient care.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Police Department celebrates Faith & Blue Weekend
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department and St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church hosted a free family barbecue Oct. 10 at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station on Rehoboth Avenue as part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. The nationwide event is a collaborative initiative designed to build...
Cape Gazette
Horace Junior Strand, life of the party
Horace Junior Strand, 63, known to his friends and family as “Junnie” and “The Fly,” passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, Md. Junnie was born Dec. 14, 1958, in Lewes, to the late Horace and Beatrice Wescott Harmon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Mary Louise Strand at birth; and a brother Colbert Strand.
Cape Gazette
Milton honors Bryan Stevenson
Bryan Stevenson’s life has included a lengthy list of accolades: New York Times best-selling author, one of Time’s most influential people, 40 honorary degrees and a MacArthur genius grant. In 2019, Stevenson was the subject of “Just Mercy,” an American biographical legal drama. Now that list includes a historic plaque in his hometown of Milton.
Comments / 0