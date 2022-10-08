Read full article on original website
KKTV
Missing teen could be going to Salida
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s...
KRDO
Police activity closes portion of Highway 50 near Royal Gorge Blvd. in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 50 closed in Fremont County Monday due to police activity. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the right lane of westbound Highway 50 between 3rd St. and Dixon Lane closed at 10:55 a.m. Earlier, CDOT reported the entire westbound...
KKTV
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.
southforktines.com
Wolf Creek sees first snow
Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomed its first snow Sunday night as temperatures plummeted in the high country during recent storms. The resort is anxious to see more snowfall as even more storms stack up around the San Juan Mountains through the end of the week.
