CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.

CUSTER COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO