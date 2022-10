of Franklin Township passed away on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Daufen was born in Ellwood City on November 6th, 1946 to the late Carl E. “Granny” and Pearl O. (Herold) Daufen, Sr.. He is a member of the Riverside High School graduating class of 1966. He enlisted with the U.S. Army on September 14th, 1966 and served during the Vietnam War until his discharge on September 13th, 1968 with the rank of SP4. Following his service with the Army, Harry worked at Pullman Steel in Butler for a few years and then the Ellwood City Forge for 38 years as a machine operator. Harry also worked as a bartender at his fathers establishment, Daufen’s Grill. He was a member of the former V.F.W. Post 157 in Ellwood City, and enjoyed gardening and going to auctions.

