Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
Flagship Video: It's Quinn Ewers' time to shine for Texas offense
Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
WATCH: KU football coordinators recap TCU loss, look ahead to Oklahoma
Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24.
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian weary of Iowa State, pleased with Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' progress
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is pleased with his team's poise and consistency is of utmost important heading into Saturday's game against Iowa State. The Longhorns have not beaten the Cyclones at home since 2018 and a win keeps Texas near the top of the league standings as the stretch run begins over the second half of the campaign.
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Matt Campbell said ahead of Texas matchup
Iowa State heads into the weekend with one of its toughest tests of the season ahead, as the Cyclones travel to Austin to take on the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns. ISU head coach Matt Campbell went in-depth with the local media on Tuesday ahead of this Big 12 contest this weekend.
Cyclone Scoop Podcast: Jeff Howe of Horns247 joins the show
We are back with a new episode of the Cyclone Scoop Podcast! Iowa State has started off the Big 12 season with a tough stretch and in search of their first conference win, and head to Austin with another tough task ahead: the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns. Texas is fresh off of a dominant victory over their rival Oklahoma Sooners.
With Jason Bean KU's likely starter vs. OU, meet the quarterback who's expected to back him up
With Jalon Daniels doubtful for KU’s road game against Oklahoma this week, Jason Bean will step in to lead the Jayhawks against the Sooners. But with the senior quarterback about to start his first game since November of last year, it means KU will need someone else available as Bean’s backup. That player is expected to be true freshman Ethan Vasko.
Arch Manning remains No. 1 in 247Sports' latest ranking, recruiting analyst explains why
Arch Manning is still the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 after 247Sports updated its rankings Wednesday. The New Orleans Isidore five-star quarterback and Texas Longhorns football commit, who has never been ranked lower than No. 5, has held the top spot since last November. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning committed to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian in June over Alabama and Georgia, ending one of the most high-profile recruitments in recent history. On the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Cooper Petagna shared insight into why Manning got the nod over top-five recruits such as Oregon-bound Dante Moore, Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Those calling for, even hinting at a HBC change at this early point, take a seat
NORMAN, Okla. — “First you lose big. Then you lose close. Then you win close. And finally, you win big.”. The late great Florida State legend Bobby Bowden coined that phrase about how to build a successful college football program. Sooners fans around then saw step one of...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0