ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Teenage thief allegedly steals and eats ‘world’s hottest’ gummy bear, immediately suffers consequences

By Erica Miller, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5vgt_0iRf7Qyx00

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) — A pharmacy in Texas took to Facebook this week to respond to an alleged incident in which a teen reportedly stole and ate a Lil’ Nitro — described as “The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear” — and almost immediately suffered the consequences.

The operators of Sunflower Rx, in downtown Odessa, said they’re hoping the teen has learned his lesson.

In the Facebook post, the operators or Sunflower Rx said the teen and his friend visited the store on Monday, Oct. 3, and quickly left. A short while later, the suspect reportedly ran back into the store, sweating, and grabbed an iced tea. He then threw himself to the floor, at which point employees asked if they should call an ambulance.

Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri

“Please don’t,” he said, according to the pharmacy’s Facebook post. “I’m OK, I just ate something really spicy.”

When asked if employees should try calling the boy’s parents, he again said no. But he asked for a trash can, worried that he might vomit.

A “very sweet girl” then came inside the store — the pharmacy’s employees thought it might be his sister — and removed the boy from the store. She also offered to pay for the tea, according to the Facebook post.

Once outside, employees said they watched as the teen “heaved” all over the sidewalk.

The girl then returned to the store, purchased a Powerade for the teen, and allegedly tried to explain that the boy had just eaten something spicy on an empty stomach.

Which is the most popular Halloween candy in your state, according to online shopping data?

After the teens left, employees noticed that a Lil’ Nitro gummy candy — advertised as “The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear” — was missing from the shelf.

The super-spicy snack, made by Flamethrower Candy, is said to be 900 times hotter than a jalapeno, and measure 9 million on the Scoville scale, according to its packaging. The box also warns against keeping the gummy within reach of kids and pets, and advises those with heart or respiratory conditions to avoid eating it.

“We just put most of our inventory out yesterday,” the store wrote in its Facebook post. “I remember thinking these bears might be a problem. Anyway, there were five, and now there are four.”

Another contraband shakedown at the Sedgwick County Jail

The operators of Sunflower Rx said they won’t be pressing charges against the alleged thief, addressing him directly in their Facebook post.

“I hope you are feeling better, but not so much that you didn’t learn something,” the post read.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect in yet another boot store theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below allegedly tried on a pair of boots at Boot Barn, located in the 4800 block of Andrews Highway, and walked out of the store […]
MIDLAND, TX
B93

2 West Texas Haunted Houses Sure To Bring The Screams This Halloween!

We are 19 days away from Halloween! The countdown is on. Who is ready for spooky season? Have you figured out your costume, your Halloween night plans? I know people who love Halloween so much they've had this all figured out for months. Props to those folks, I still need to get my kids a Halloween costume, I guess it's time to start looking and hope all the good ones aren't all gone.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Dangerous prank prompts warning from Odessa Police

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two teens were recently caught on video kicking a door in the middle of the night in the Ponderosa Estates neighborhood, and Odessa Police say a prank like that can have deadly consequences. The Ring video was recently posted to the social media site Nextdoor, and commenters noted that behavior like […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
ABC Big 2 News

Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply.  According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
ABC Big 2 News

Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 accused of stealing phones from Walmart

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of pointing gun at girlfriend’s head during argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Brownfield man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head during a public argument at an apartment late last week. Kenneth Paiva, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He was also arrested on warrants for violating a protective order […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured

MPD still trying to identify second suspect MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, smashes phone, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home after a breakup. Timothy Biersdorfer, 17, has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief.  According to an affidavit, on October 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home after a girl and her […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting dad, OPD officer, amid disturbance at church

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-  An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her father during a disturbance at church; she’s also accused of later assaulting an officer with the Odessa Police Department who was there to investigate. Divina Bujanda, 24, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault on […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Gummy Bear#Tea#Gummy Candy#Thief#Kmid#Sunflower Rx
ABC Big 2 News

MPD says it took 8 officers to detain a man allegedly high on meth

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was found yelling in the middle of a street. Officers said the man was allegedly high on methamphetamines and assaulted two officers who were trying to place him in handcuffs. Mario Hernandez-Ramirez, 34, has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Evading […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below is accused of walking out of a United Supermarket with a cart full of merchandise; about $526 worth. Investigators said he left the store […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs7.com

Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman. Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.
BIG SPRING, TX
KBAT 99.9

Food Truck in a New Location: What is Happening to Johnny’s BBQ in Midland?

Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland has been around for almost 70 years, so what is going on right now at that location?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland was opened in 1955 by the late Johnny Hackney and he ran the restaurant till 2006 when he sold it to Roy and Tami Gillean who have kept the restaurant open since then selling the same BBQ that made the restaurant a local favorite.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stealing thousands from local check cashing business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly cashed checks at a local business even though the bank said there was no money in the account to cover the cost. Jason Maldonado, 38, has been charged with Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Antwoine Wright, […]
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy