11.9 million children live in poverty in the USA. That figure will rise with the increase in energy bills. Poverty kills more people every year than heart disease or Cancer. Well-known physician and the founder of the Dr. Anosh Ahmed Scholarship Program and The Anosh Inc. Foundation has warned that the number of children in poverty will increase due to rising energy bills. Dr. Anosh Ahmed whose nonprofit organization is designed to give vulnerable children and adults access to safe housing, education, and medical care has warned that children’s lives are at risk.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO