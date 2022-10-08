ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Soccer Travels To Oswego For Battle With Lakers

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team continues SUNYAC action tonight as they travel to Oswego to battle the Lakers at 4:00 pm. Follow along with VIDEO and LIVE STATS. The Bengal Breakdown:. The Bengals look to rebound after a 4-1 loss to Cortland on Saturday. Elsa...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Ethan Biscaro named to Liberty League Honor Roll

Ethan Biscaro (Batavia, NY/Batavia) of the Buffalo State football team was named to the Liberty League Honor Roll for his dominant defensive performance against RPI last weekend. Biscaro, a junior individual studies major, led the Buffalo State defense over the weekend with a pair of interceptions. Towards the end of...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Ethan Biscaro and Liz Schultheis named Bengal Athletes of the Week

BUFFALO, NY - Ethan Biscaro (Batavia, NY/Batavia) of the Buffalo State football team and Liz Schultheis (Holley, NY/Brockport) of the Buffalo State women's volleyball team have been named the Bengal Athletes of the Week. Biscaro, a junior individual studies major, led the Buffalo State defense over the weekend. Towards the...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball to hold Tryouts Saturday

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo State men's basketball team will hold tryouts for the 2022-23 men's basketball team will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 in Houston Gym. STUDENTS MUST HAVE A LEGAL PHYSICAL AND RUN A 6 MINUTE MILE BEFORE TRYOUTS. There will be a midnight...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo

While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot in the foot, police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
News 8 WROC

Four killed in Niagara County crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas

It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for Hillbrook Drive incidents

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year. Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on […]

