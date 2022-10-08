Read full article on original website
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Soccer Travels To Oswego For Battle With Lakers
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team continues SUNYAC action tonight as they travel to Oswego to battle the Lakers at 4:00 pm. Follow along with VIDEO and LIVE STATS. The Bengal Breakdown:. The Bengals look to rebound after a 4-1 loss to Cortland on Saturday. Elsa...
Buffalo State Athletics
Ethan Biscaro named to Liberty League Honor Roll
Ethan Biscaro (Batavia, NY/Batavia) of the Buffalo State football team was named to the Liberty League Honor Roll for his dominant defensive performance against RPI last weekend. Biscaro, a junior individual studies major, led the Buffalo State defense over the weekend with a pair of interceptions. Towards the end of...
Buffalo State Athletics
Ethan Biscaro and Liz Schultheis named Bengal Athletes of the Week
BUFFALO, NY - Ethan Biscaro (Batavia, NY/Batavia) of the Buffalo State football team and Liz Schultheis (Holley, NY/Brockport) of the Buffalo State women's volleyball team have been named the Bengal Athletes of the Week. Biscaro, a junior individual studies major, led the Buffalo State defense over the weekend. Towards the...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball to hold Tryouts Saturday
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo State men's basketball team will hold tryouts for the 2022-23 men's basketball team will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 in Houston Gym. STUDENTS MUST HAVE A LEGAL PHYSICAL AND RUN A 6 MINUTE MILE BEFORE TRYOUTS. There will be a midnight...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Missing teen last seen in Buffalo’s Riverside area located
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
Surprise October Snow Storm In Buffalo: A Look Back
Do you remember where you were on October 12th, 2006?. Ask anyone who was living in Western New York, and they can tell you exactly where they were on that date. Because on October 12th, 2006 was the start of a massive snowstorm that leveled parts of Western New York.
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
Snow Could Be In the Forecast For Buffalo Next Week
It's so hard to believe that the third week of October will be this Saturday. It truly feels like summer not only went by in the blink of an eye, but that we went straight from 75-80 degree days to 50-55 degree days, overnight. Mid-to-late October is really when the...
Missing West Seneca woman found safe
She was described as 5'1", about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.
New York Lottery top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Williamsville
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
Man shot in the foot, police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
commUNITY spotlight: Niagara Falls elementary school now honors Dr. Bloneva Bond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls elementary school gives honor to the first Black woman to serve on the school board. Dr. Bloneva Bond was a triple threat. She was a civil rights activist, a community leader, and a board member from 1979-1984. Bond died in 2004, but she...
Four killed in Niagara County crash
ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Buffalo man arrested for Hillbrook Drive incidents
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year. Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on […]
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
