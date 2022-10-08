What is with the injuries? Yeah its football but.. It seem worse than years past were the coaches not ready for the rigor of the power 5- Sleepless in sea... Injuries happen in football every year. They happen to every single team. Alabama and Georgia still have starters who are future 1st round draft picks and closer in body type to Thor than you and I who get majorly hurt. By every indication players performed better in their strength and conditioning this season than in past years. But it doesn’t really matter how much working out you do if you get rolled up on from behind and break a bone or tear an ACL. Those type of injuries are going to happen to anyone in a contact sport like football.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO