Wednesday Dots: Past Tense
One must let go of the past to hold on to the future. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Season 4 Episode 19. Mike Vorel details UW’s defensive back decline. Vorel noted the secondary players that have missed time this season including Jordan Perryman, Asa Turner, and Elijah Jackson (who are all back), Mishael Powell and Vince Nunley (who won’t be back this weekend), and Cameron Williams (who wants to redshirt).
Mailbag: Defensive Debacle Edition
What is with the injuries? Yeah its football but.. It seem worse than years past were the coaches not ready for the rigor of the power 5- Sleepless in sea... Injuries happen in football every year. They happen to every single team. Alabama and Georgia still have starters who are future 1st round draft picks and closer in body type to Thor than you and I who get majorly hurt. By every indication players performed better in their strength and conditioning this season than in past years. But it doesn’t really matter how much working out you do if you get rolled up on from behind and break a bone or tear an ACL. Those type of injuries are going to happen to anyone in a contact sport like football.
What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
Tuesday Dots: Flag Planting
Mike Vorel’s Weekly Notebook touches on Michael Penix’s health, the suspension of Kuao Peihopa and more on the Washington Huskies. Or listen to the full audio of the weekly conference on the Gohuskies Podcast (Stream on iTunes, Spotify and Google) UW drops in Jon Wilner’s latest Pac 12...
Three Things We Learned: Arizona State
In my prediction article I noted that I’m the numbers guy who doesn’t believe in superstition. Washington’s issues with Arizona State had happened when both teams had completely different rosters and coaching staffs. There’s no logical reason why the Huskies should consistently struggle in the desert more so than any other location.
Grading the Game: Arizona State
Rushing Offense - B Strangely, the run game might have been the best part of Washington’s effort on Saturday. The primary trio of Cam Davis, Wayne Taulapapa, and Richard Newton combined for 26 carries for 170 yards and 4 touchdowns, headlined by Davis’ three. Even if you take out Davis’ 42-yard run, he still put up good numbers, being about as effective as we’ve seen him in a Husky uniform. As much as Washington still has red zone issues on offense, it was encouraging to see that Cam Davis might be the answer when the team is close to the goal line. That said, Wayne Taulapapa’s trip on 3rd-and-1 when he had an easy first down conversion led to a failed fourth down attempt and then gut punch of a Sun Devil touchdown a few plays later.
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Monday Press Conference Notes
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media on Monday following the team's 45-38 loss to Arizona Sate down in Tempe. Here are some notes from what he had to say... Started off by saying that we saw what they saw, they battled hard all the way to the end and that they don't want to be known for always being able to come back and battle hard. They want to have leads and battle hard.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
Mariners fever: Demand for merchandise has printers scrambling
SEATTLE — The Mariners are now headed to Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series, and as you might imagine, team merchandise is flying off the shelves. “I mean, it’s two decades of pent-up excitement,” said Joe Munson, who works in marketing and communications...
12news.com
Phoenix's rainfall totals surpass numbers recorded in Seattle, other cities
PHOENIX — A particularly dry summer in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in traditionally-cloudy cities experiencing less rainfall than desert regions like the Valley. Rainfall totals recently released by the National Weather Service shows the Phoenix area collected more rain over the last three months than many other major cities.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
What's your favorite comfort food? Would you rather have a pizza or a burger? If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Washington that are highly known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really nice burgers should taste like.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Phoenix, Arizona: The Best Hotels & Areas
Spending some time in the beautiful state of Arizona? Chances are that you’ll need to figure out where to stay in Phoenix, Arizona. As the state’s capital, Phoenix has much to offer, from botanical gardens to world-class hiking, golfing, and nightlife. From mountain resorts to trendy boutique hotels,...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
