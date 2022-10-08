ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PHOTOS: No. 8 Vols victorious at LSU, remains undefeated

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYoda_0iRf14gC00

No. 8

(5-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC), 40-13, at Tiger Stadium in Week 6 on Saturday.

The Vols remain undefeated during the 2022 season and have recorded three top 25 wins (at Pittsburgh, versus Florida and at LSU).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Tennessee’s win against the Tigers, Vols Wire looks at game photos from the SEC matchup. Tennessee-LSU game photos are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUuDS_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8801_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9yFV_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8xtb_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGJ4H_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIvcI_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaOlo_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yu621_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHU5F_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooRhW_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQgOh_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RV626_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDEns_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvG4f_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBPS3_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ls9CG_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c24dY_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRQWE_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35F0rf_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mj0M_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz2Mu_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18euCz_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMtnq_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUMEh_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lnael_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vp47u_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUPi9_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WskfO_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wDRA_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nacu6_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZPXm_0iRf14gC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10438W_0iRf14gC00

