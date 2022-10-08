PHOTOS: No. 8 Vols victorious at LSU, remains undefeated

No. 8

(5-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC), 40-13, at Tiger Stadium in Week 6 on Saturday.

The Vols remain undefeated during the 2022 season and have recorded three top 25 wins (at Pittsburgh, versus Florida and at LSU).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Tennessee's win against the Tigers, Vols Wire looks at game photos from the SEC matchup.