Read full article on original website
Related
NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Star Alvin Kamara Shares DMs From High Schooler Who Called Him The N-Word
It all goes down in the DM’s. And one high schooler found out the hard way that trying to make friends with a pro football player by using the N-word doesn’t go down well.
Comments / 0