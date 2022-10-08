ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the Sheriff's Department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy...
