Discover the best hotels in Krompachy, Kosice Region including Hotel Plejsy, Penzion Plejsy, Piller Kastiel, Penzion Hanka Krompachy, Chata Energetik. I was part of a group booking, which had reservations for a week in Hotel Plejsy. OK do you want the good news or the bad news first? Yes, always better to start with the bad news and get it over with and, anyway, the good news may not be relevant after the shock of the bad news. This place has all the trappings of soviet style accommodation, remodelled by someone who has about as much taste as a retired nomenklatura. The rooms are more like prison cells, with beds that sport rough towelling covers instead of sheets. The internet is hopeless and only works in lobby area and then not very well. The décor should win some sort of prize for cheap, gaudy and senseless. Then there is the food, which was atrocious. Everything was heated up, packed based and tasteless (expect for the times when the salt content made blood pressure sore). It was even hard to figure out sometimes what the ingredients were! One morning we found green mould on the bread. Complaints just got a sorry from the very accommodating young waiter but that’s as far as it went. By day three, we started to order in pizza, delivery from the nearby town. In that same town, some of the locals told is ‘oh yes, everyone complains about the fool at that hotel’. I was too afraid to even try the wellness centre at Hotel Plejsy, after the state of the rest of the place. God knows what might be lurking in the water. So, onto the good points: the staff, for the most part, couldn’t have be nicer (but the night porter should have some English); the location is spectacular; it is only an hours drive from Kosice and they have a bowling ally. Whoever owns this hotel hasn’t a clue how to run a business and is obviously only thinking of the short-term gain and small money. With some real imagination and flair, this hotel could be fantastic instead of the dump it is.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO