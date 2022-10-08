Discover the best hotels in Malacky, Bratislava Region including Wellness Hotel Spark, Fine Restaurant & Apartments, Motel M, Hotel Tatra, Hotel Atrium, TAM Autohof Malacky. Wellness hotel Spark is an excellent choice for travelers visiting Malacky, offering a romantic environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay. Guest rooms offer amenities such as air conditioning, and guests can go online with free wifi offered by the small hotel. Wellness hotel Spark features a 24 hour front desk, room service, and a sun terrace, to help make your stay more enjoyable. The property also boasts a pool and a lounge. If you’re looking for a pub, consider a visit to Kralikova Café & Cakes, which is not far from Wellness hotel Spark. During your visit, be sure to check out a popular architectural building like Malacky kastiel, which is a short distance from the small hotel. Enjoy your stay in Malacky!

