Discover the best hotels in Simeyrols, Dordogne, Nouvelle-Aquitaine including Le Masrougier, Nieudegat Gites, Gites Le Pagus, Gites Sibemol, Les Bernardies. Situated in the centre of the "Golden Triangle" of the Black Perigord, nearby the most touristic sites in France (Lascaux, Padirac, Sarlat, Rocamadour, ...), the Masrougier covers about 8 hectares of meadows and forests. Far from the roads and located in the middle of nature, a heated swimming pool (May to September) 12 x 6 m and a jacuzzi with a spectacular view over the Dordogne countryside are waiting to relax you from your daily visits. Billiards, ping pong, table top football and a pétanque terrain are at your disposal. You will also charming landscaped areas where you can relax and enjoy the quiet of the countryside. 5 bedrooms, thereof one double room for 4/5 persons, each decorated in a different theme are available. Each bedroom of 20 m² (double room 50m²) with separate entrance is equipped with double bed or separate beds, a bathroom with shower (towels provided, hair dryer), separate toilet, a flat screen TV and a wireless LAN connection.

