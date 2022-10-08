Read full article on original website
Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
New Target store in Lebanon Co. gets an opening date
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, Target gave Lebanon County what they've been looking for: an opening date for its brand new store. Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release. The store will be...
Harrisburg’s Chockablock Clock sculpture being dismantled, moved: photos
Workers began disassembling the iconic Strawberry Square Chockablock Clock sculpture Tuesday morning to make way for a remodeled first-floor stage and second-floor conference room in Harrisburg, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022. The 41-foot tall “Audiokinetic Sculpture” was created by artist George Rhoads, who died last year, in collaboration with Bob McGuire...
Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving
YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Dauphin County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket that was sold in Dauphin County won $100,000 in the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing.
New Lebanon County Target announces opening date
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A brand-new Target will be opening to the public on Sunday, November 6, according to a press release. This opening will be just in time for all you black Friday shoppers. This Target is going to be on the larger side, reaching 117,000 square feet...
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes of the Strinestown Community Fire Company in action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Strinestown Community Fire Company extinguished an overnight fire in Newberry Township, York County on Monday morning. For more, visit the company's Facebook page:. .
Christmas tree from Schuylkill County farm selected to decorate the White House this year
AUBURN, Pa. — A tree grown on a farm in Schuylkill County will grace the White House for the holiday season this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Monday. Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer Jr. joined White House Executive Usher Robert Downing and officials from the National Christmas Tree...
Spring Garden residents frustrated with construction dump site
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in one Spring Garden Township neighborhood are used to peace and quiet. But lately, that hasn’t been the case. “My alarm clock is the dump truck slamming at 7:00 a.m., on the button every day," said resident Amy Mitten. “I have to listen...
Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania
Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.
Study Dubs Pa. City the ‘Best Small City in America'
The city of Lancaster has been ranked as the best small town to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Lancaster was ranked No. 1 in WalletHub's 2022 ‘Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
When it comes to serving Downtown Lebanon, Vin Garcia means business
You can take the man out of the community, but you can’t take the community spirit out of the man. A 30-year transplant to Lebanon, Vin Garcia would’ve served his community no matter where he settled. But he landed here, and because he did, Lebanon is a much better place to live.
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
PA Liquor Control Board had a record-breaking sales year
Harrisburg, Pa.— Wine and spirits sales topped $3 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year, leading to a record income for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, according to unaudited financial results. Sales in the most recently completed fiscal year totaled $3.02 billion (including liquor and sales taxes), $109.9 million or 3.8% more than the prior year. This resulted in net income for the year totaling a record $330.9 million, which was...
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
