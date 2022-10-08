Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trying to make up ground in suburban areas ahead of Election Day
HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign is attempting to make up ground in key suburban areas just weeks before Election Day after recent internal campaign polling showed him down in Tarrant and Fort Bend counties. They’re counties that have swung blue in the past and are getting renewed...
Texas man attempting to transport 250 kilos of liquid meth to Dallas sentenced
SAN BENITO, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he was discovered hiding liquid meth in a gas tank, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Pedro Rodriguez III, from San Benito, pleaded guilty back in July after he was convicted of possession...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin...
Video: Police investigate violent confrontation at Plano Hooters restaurant involving 3 adults
PLANO, Texas — Plano police are investigating an incident at a local restaurant where they said several adults were involved in a confrontation with employees. The incident was captured on video. Police said the confrontation happened on Sunday at the Hooters restaurant located at 720 Central Expressway. Four juveniles...
KHOU
North Texas officer arrested for allegedly bringing phone into inmate's cell
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas officer has been placed under arrest after bringing a cell phone into an inmate's cell, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
