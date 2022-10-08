What we know about Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III injury vs. Florida Gators football

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bye week gives Mizzou football time to look closer at QB Sam Horn, other freshmen
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Without a game to play Saturday, Missouri is holding quarterback Brady Cook out of contact drills this week and taking a closer look at freshman backup Sam Horn. But that doesn’t mean Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is considering a quarterback change when the season resumes against Vanderbilt.
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU wrestling to open dual season at Mizzou Softball Stadium
Missouri wrestling’s first dual of the 2022-23 season will be Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium, coach Brian Smith announced on Twitter earlier this week. The Tigers will host Lindenwood. MU last wrestled at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017, when it beat Illinois 20-17 in the...
Comments / 0