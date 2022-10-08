ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Eater

After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
SANTA MONICA, CA
welikela.com

The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022

DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
multihousingnews.com

42-Story Downtown LA Tower Tops Out

Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease are behind the 438-unit development. Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease topped out 8th & Figueroa, a 42-story rental tower in downtown Los Angeles that broke ground in 2020. Johnson Fain Architects designed the property, but the developers also partnered with HKS Architects as architect of record and interior design firm Rottet Studio. This is the first collaboration between MFA and Lendlease in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

126,219 SQFT Airport Plaza in Long Beach Sells for $29MM

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Airport Plaza, a two-building, 126,219-square-foot multi-tenant office project in Long Beach, California for $29 million. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White Senior Managing Director Scott Schumacher represented the seller, WCCP...
LONG BEACH, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles

From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

NEXT NIGHT Street Festival Returns to Beverly Hills

After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the NEXT NIGHT Street Festival is returning to South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22, from 4 to 9 p.m. The free evening will feature live music, food, art, games, and attractions, as well as a beer and wine garden. Nearby businesses will also offer special promotions highlighting the diversity of the city’s merchant community.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Daily Scoop

This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide

This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive

For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

