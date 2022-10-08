Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
welikela.com
The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022
DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
multihousingnews.com
42-Story Downtown LA Tower Tops Out
Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease are behind the 438-unit development. Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease topped out 8th & Figueroa, a 42-story rental tower in downtown Los Angeles that broke ground in 2020. Johnson Fain Architects designed the property, but the developers also partnered with HKS Architects as architect of record and interior design firm Rottet Studio. This is the first collaboration between MFA and Lendlease in the country.
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
theregistrysocal.com
126,219 SQFT Airport Plaza in Long Beach Sells for $29MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Airport Plaza, a two-building, 126,219-square-foot multi-tenant office project in Long Beach, California for $29 million. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White Senior Managing Director Scott Schumacher represented the seller, WCCP...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
sheenmagazine.com
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line
Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beverlyhillscourier.com
NEXT NIGHT Street Festival Returns to Beverly Hills
After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the NEXT NIGHT Street Festival is returning to South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22, from 4 to 9 p.m. The free evening will feature live music, food, art, games, and attractions, as well as a beer and wine garden. Nearby businesses will also offer special promotions highlighting the diversity of the city’s merchant community.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In California
Here's where you can find it.
suggest.com
Celebrities In LA Facing Stiff Penalty Due To Overuse Of Water And It’s Worse Than A Fine
Los Angeles residents are no strangers to droughts, but the city is currently going through a historic one. LA citizens are being urged to restrict their water use—and for some celebrity citizens, extreme measures are being taken. Here’s how LA County officials are keeping the stars’ water use under control.
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
nypressnews.com
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
KTLA.com
There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive
For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
Comments / 1