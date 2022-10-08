Read full article on original website
Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases
People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
nationalinterest.org
Fauci: Another Covid Variant Could Soon Strike America
When asked if he thinks an end to the pandemic is in sight, Fauci replied: “I think it would be a bit cavalier to all of a sudden say we're completely through with it.”. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said on Tuesday that Americans shouldn’t be surprised if a new Covid variant emerges this winter, Axios reported.
News-Medical.net
Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the association of first-generation messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related medical encounters. The researchers performed the study during Omicron BA.4/BA.5 predominance in the United States (US) among immunocompromised adults. Additionally, the researchers...
pharmaceutical-technology.com
COVID-19 health concern increases in September: Poll
The health concern over COVID-19 in September 2022 increased by two percentage points to 24.5%, compared to 22.3% recorded in August 2022, shows the COVID-19 concern index, which is measured by responses to an ongoing poll Verdict launched in March 2020. The poll has been tracking how the concerns over coronavirus have been changing over time.
We May Be in for Yet Another COVID-19 Surge This Fall and Winter
Fall and winter have always been peak seasons for respiratory viruses. As the weather cools in many parts of the U.S., people are forced into indoor environments where viruses can spread more easily. Holiday gatherings and travel can also become breeding grounds for disease. That’s one reason why experts are...
The Weather Channel
Second Wave of COVID-19 Increased the Risk of Tuberculosis, Report Doctors
Low immunity and lung inflammation have increased the risk of tuberculosis in patients who suffered severe COVID-19 infection during the second wave. Prof Rajendra Prasad, a renowned pulmonologist, said that he encountered multiple TB patients who had been severely infected with the novel coronavirus during the second wave. "Four such...
Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money
Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight...
Futurity
AI finds old drugs that can treat new COVID variants
Researchers are using big data and AI to identify drugs already on the market that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge, especially when traditional drug development and discovery process can take years.
dallasexpress.com
Study: COVID Vaccines Linked to Lengthened Menstrual Cycles
An international study funded by the National Institutes of Health has supported the findings of a previous U.S. study, which concluded that women who received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a single menstrual cycle experienced an increase in cycle length of nearly one day. The cycle length increase...
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Rebound Not Caused by Paxlovid-Induced Weak Immune Response
Rebound COVID-19 infection is likely caused by the cellular immune response to residual viral RNA in the respiratory tract, rather than by an immune response stunted by Paxlovid. Overcoming COVID-19 infection is an accomplishment to be celebrated, but this is dampened by a recurrence of clinical symptoms. Rebound COVID-19 infection...
MedicalXpress
Third vaccine dose ensures longer protection against COVID-19
In anticipation of the new wave of COVID-19, Estonia has started to administer the fourth vaccine dose, but many people have not received the third dose yet. A recent study shows that after the third vaccination, the antibody count in the body persists at a higher level than after the second dose.
IFLScience
News-Medical.net
Metformin reduces risk of severe COVID-19 in diabetic patients
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains an urgent global public health crisis. Throughout the pandemic, individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, are often at an increased risk of severe COVID-19. In fact, several inflammatory markers...
Almost 1 in 2 Americans Didn't Tell The Truth About COVID, Study Finds
A national survey conducted in the United States suggests public honesty and compliance were lacking in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 40 percent of 1,733 adult respondents admitted to breaking quarantine rules or misrepresenting the preventative measures they were taking to reduce viral spread. A quarter of respondents told someone they were with – or intended to be with – that they were taking more precautions to avoid contracting SARS-CoV-2 than they were in reality. Meanwhile, 22.5 percent confessed to breaking quarantine rules, and 21 percent avoided testing for COVID-19 even when they suspected they might have it. When...
kitco.com
getnews.info
