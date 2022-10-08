Read full article on original website
The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins are trending in opposite directions as they prepare for their matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings (4-1), who have lost three of the past four meetings with the Dolphins, have won three in a row overall and sit atop the NFC North standings heading into Week 6. The Dolphins opened the season with three consecutive victories before injuries derailed their hot start during back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. The most notable was their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he suffered a concussion on Sept....
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Star Alvin Kamara Shares DMs From High Schooler Who Called Him The N-Word
It all goes down in the DM’s. And one high schooler found out the hard way that trying to make friends with a pro football player by using the N-word doesn’t go down well.
