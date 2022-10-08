The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins are trending in opposite directions as they prepare for their matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings (4-1), who have lost three of the past four meetings with the Dolphins, have won three in a row overall and sit atop the NFC North standings heading into Week 6. The Dolphins opened the season with three consecutive victories before injuries derailed their hot start during back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. The most notable was their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he suffered a concussion on Sept....

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO