Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Football’s Week 7 Injury Report

Fifth-year senior Malik Cunningham was injured towards the end of Louisville‘s matchup with Boston College. He left the game with concussion-like symptoms and would not return. Brock Domann assumed the quarterback responsibilities in the final quarter against Boston College and for the full game against Virginia. Cunninham’s status for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Is Louisville A Dark Horse To Land Matt Rhule?

The hottest name in the football world right now might be Matt Rhule. Rhule was fired from the Carolina Panthers on October 10, 2022 amidst a 1-4 start to the 2022-2023 season. The former Baylor Bears coach was hired in January of 2020 to be the fifth coach all-time of the Carolina Panthers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
nique.net

Volleyball beats Irish, falls to Cardinals on road

The Jackets have been on a blistering start in 2022, handling their ACC opponents to the tune of a 3-0 conference record and 9-2 overall record prior to this weekend. Coming off a hot weekend with wins over ACC opponents Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, they had a chance to continue that streak against Notre Dame and No. 2 Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
High School Football PRO

Louisville, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Butler Traditional High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

DJ Wagner Signs NIL Endorsement Deal with Nike

DJ Wagner has moved closer to committing to the University of Kentucky. Nick Depaula of ESPN is reporting Nike has signed five players to NIL deals, including Bronny James and DJ Wagner. It’s becoming more clear Wagner intends to play for Kentucky in 2023. Kentucky is currently in the middle of an eight-year contract with Nike, worth $30.6 million dollars, expiring in 2025. The University of Louisville is presently under contract with Adidas, having signed a 10-year extension in 2017 for $160 million dollars. No contractual agreement requires a player who signs a NIL to play for a school that represents its line of apparel, but it is unusual for a 5-star player to then commit to a school that represents another brand.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again. The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
LOUISVILLE, KY

