Montana State

KTLA

Biden to land in L.A. today as part of 3-state tour out West

Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash. Biden’s first stop Wednesday is near Vail, Colorado, […]
OREGON STATE

