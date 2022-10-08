ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

How the Dolphins can beat the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday

By @Jason_Sarney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giCUD_0iRedknf00

After what will be a 10-day gap between games, the 3-1 Miami Dolphins travel north to face their AFC East rival, the New York Jets. While that time was needed to rest and recover from a four-game stretch that took a physical and mental toll on the team, the Dolphins are coming into MetLife Stadium hobbled but hopeful.

As per the team’s Friday injury report, an uncomfortably long list of limited participants and questionable game designations brings some concerns floating around heading into Sunday’s matchup.

It was already known earlier in the week that Tua Tagovailoa won’t make the trip (concussion/back/ankle), Teddy Bridgewater is the team’s starter for this game at least.

Other significant injuries see Miami’s top two targets dealing with issues, as Tyreek Hill has a quad, and Jaylen Waddle has a groin injury.

On the other side of the ball, cornerback Xavien Howard has been hobbled with groin injuries and was even relegated to the sidelines with an ice wrap back in Week 4. Adding to the fact that cornerback Byron Jones has yet to be taken off the PUP list, depth defensive back Keion Crossen has glute and shoulder issues, so there’s another potential “next-man-up” situation in the secondary.

Despite the injuries, Miami heads into this road divisional game as the favorites. Here’s how the Dolphins could leave New Jersey with a win and improve to 4-1.

Miami must find the running game

Mike McDaniel is an advertised run-scheme specialist, yet, through four games, the Dolphins are dead last in rush attempts (80).

Newcomers to Miami, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, have yet to get fully going to start the season.

Mostert is currently leading the team in rushing yards (147) as well as yards per carry (3.8). Edmonds has three total touchdowns, but his 3.0 yards per rush average needs to improve.

Collectively, Miami averages 3.46 yards per attempt which is 28th in the league. They’re 29th in the NFL in yards per game (69.2), and with a solid Jets rushing defense (13th in the league), this is the week for McDaniel to get the rushing attack fixed and even featured.

The pass-rush must pressure Zach Wilson early and often

The Dolphins’ defense entered this season essentially at full strength from last year’s unit and even added veteran Melvin Ingram. September’s AFC Defensive Player of the Month has led the way for Miami in sacks (two). However, the unit that was ranked fifth in 2021 in that category, has been slow out of the gates.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and second-year edge rusher Jaelan Phillips have combined for just two sacks through four games. Complementary guys like Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel have yet to record a sack, and Jerome Baker has 0.5 to his credit.

Miami has generated 24 quarterback pressures but only converted on seven sacks as a team in 2022. Six of those pressures come from Ogbah and another three from Phillips.

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer can choose to deploy his defensive backs in the pass rush, namely Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones. However, it’s the front seven that has to keep Wilson hurried, especially with a Miami secondary missing a key player in Byron Jones and a superstar cover-corner in Howard less than 100%.

The Dolphins can simply not afford to let Wilson sit in the pocket and navigate his reads. Making him uncomfortable will only help the secondary against a pretty solid group of Jets receivers in Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and rookie Garrett Wilson.

All hands on-deck for Miami's defensive backs

Segueing to the Miami secondary, if Howard can go, it would be safe to assume the cornerback opposite him will be undrafted rookie Kader Kohou.

Arguably the feel-good story in terms of a player making the roster, Kohou has exceeded expectations and is currently the NFL’s top-graded rookie defender and a top-10 cornerback overall.

Kohou was a major factor in Miami’s Week 1 win over the Patriots, and so far has 17 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble while allowing completions on 64% of targets.

His play makes it easier to keep Nik Needham in the slot and nickel corner role which he’s grown into nicely from moving from the boundary.

The key, here, is the health of Howard, and if there’s a next-man-up situation, the first look should be at Crossen. However, his questionable status could mean an emergency activation for Noah Igbinoghene, a player who, if his number is called, would need to answer it. If not, there may not be many more opportunities for him to be dialed.

Spot the run and end drives

In what could end up being a battle of the trenches on both sides, the Jets have a dual-running back look as well with Michael Carter and Breece Hall.

Neither rushing attack has been fearsome, as the Jets are currently ranked 28th to Miami’s 29th. The Dolphins’ defensive line, namely Wilkins and Zach Sieler, are run-stopping specialists and must contain New York’s duo.

More importantly, it’s the third-and-short scenarios that Miami must win to get their unit off the field. The Dolphins rank in the bottom third of the league in time of possession and stopping the Jets from sustaining long, time-consuming drives should be one of their highest priorities.

Bridgewater must control the tempo

If the defense can put Miami’s offense in position to win the time-of-possession battle, and present the offense with short fields, Bridgewater has the experience and ability to simply manage and not lose the game.

33-30 as an NFL starter, and 2-0 against the Jets franchise, Bridgewater is making his first start with the Dolphins. A Miami-bred former Pro Bowler, Bridgewater has to distribute the ball and let his playmakers do the rest.

While Hill and Waddle are questionable, expect them on the field, and look for complementary players like Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft to help Bridgewater over the middle.

Another person to look for, in terms of controlling a clock and chain-moving situation, would be Cedrick Wilson Jr. The free agent from Dallas has only recorded a pair of receptions back in Week 1 and wasn’t active for the Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday night in Week 4.

It’ll be interesting to see what 10 days of preparation from McDaniel brings, as Bridgewater has been in this sort of spot before.

In fact, when called upon in New Orleans in 2019 to come in for five games for an injured Drew Brees, all Bridgewater did, was win all of them.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Jaylen Waddle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#The Jets#American Football#Miami Dolphins#The New York Jets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne, following sideline argument

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick supported wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, following the team’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The two were shown having an animated sideline conversation during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Nevertheless, it appears that nothing major came of it. The coach publicly supported his wide receiver during his weekly radio appearance on The Greg Hill Show.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals cut 2 players Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, clearing roster spots for the active roster and the practice squad. They announced they released receiver Andre Baccellia, who was signed to roster off the practice squad last week. He has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster this year and was on the practice squad for most of last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games

Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy