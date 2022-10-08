Read full article on original website
Funeral arrangements for Kansas deputy who died in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident on Friday. The funeral is scheduled for 11a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora Street in Wichita, according to a statement from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in SUV, pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Monday in Sedgwick County have identified the victim as 57-year-old David Carden of Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 7a.m., a 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by Carden was westbound on 55th Street West at Kansas Highway 15.
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
Kansas felon accused of fentanyl distribution
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment Thursday charging a Kansas man with drug trafficking related offenses, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intention to distribute a controlled...
🏈 Kpreps week 7 rankings
1. MANHATTAN (6-0) 2. DERBY (4-2) 3. WICHITA NORTHWEST (5-1) 4. OLATHE NORTH (6-0) 1. MILL VALLEY (6-0) 2. MAIZE (6-0) 3. HAYS (5-1) 4. BISHOP CARROLL (4-2) 1. BISHOP MIEGE (5-1) 2. ST. JAMES ACADEMY (3-3) 3. ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (4-2) 4. CHANUTE (6-0) 5. WAMEGO (6-0) CLASS 3A...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Waiting for rain
The morning air has turned crisp, the temperatures have begun to drop, and the sun noticeably rises a little bit later every morning. It is definitely beginning to feel like fall on the farm. Most evenings are also filled with a layer of dust in the atmosphere stirred up by...
HaysMed physician named Preceptor of the Year
Dr. Joel Fort, obstetrician/gynecologist, was recently named the 2022 Physician Preceptor of the Year by Wichita State University College of Health Professions, Department of Physician Assistant. The Physician Assistant program at Wichita State relies on providers who serve as clinical rotation preceptors and mentors for their students. The students work...
