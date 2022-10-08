Read full article on original website
Related
Man dead after accident at Russell Co. construction site
RUSSELL COUNTY — A man died in a construction site accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Caterpillar 940B driven by Tyler Darren Jennings, 28, Valley Falls, Kansas, was traveling north up a hill at a construction site east of U.S. Highway 281 north of the river.
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
Little Dinero Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in west Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
'California of Kansas': Hays water conservation successes — and future challenges
This town’s water problem couldn't be put off any longer. After an especially dry year, the wells that pumped water to Hays ran dangerously low in early 1992. If the northwest Kansas town did nothing, people feared they could run out of water by late summer. Most folks agreed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
⛳ FHSU's Brasser wins Augustana Fall Regional Preview, Tigers sixth
LARCHWOOD, Iowa – Morgan Brasser topped a field of 66 golfers to win the Augustana Fall Regional Preview at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. Brasser was tied for the tournament lead after the first round and then separated from the rest of the field on day two for a three-stroke win. The Tigers as a team finished sixth among the 11 teams competing in the tournament. It was Brasser's second individual tournament title in her collegiate career after winning the Holiday Inn Express Spring Regional Preview in St. Joseph, Mo. last spring.
WIBW
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
Ellis senior volleyball players will be honored Tuesday
ELLIS — Ellis High School Volleyball Senior Night is Tuesday with a dual against the Beloit Trojans. Volleyball action begins at 4:30 p.m. with C-team, followed by JV and varsity. Senior Recognition will take place between the JV and varsity matches at approximately 6:30 p.m.
🏐 HMS wraps up season
The Hays Middle School Falcons concluded their volleyball season with the MSWAC tournament in Dodge City Saturday. The 7th graders took the league championship in three sets over Great Bend. The Falcons trailed 12-10 in the third set before rallying to win 15-12 over Great Bend. They finished their season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman from Ellis, 15-year-old hospitalized after rollover accident
TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Chevy S-10 pickup driven by Meagan Lynnette Herrington, 35, Ellis, was traveling in the 32000 block of Old 40 just west of Kansas 147. The driver...
Hays Octoberfest eats include big bierock
A giant bierock, weighing in at 96.5 pounds, was featured Saturday at Octoberfest in Hays. The average bierock weighs about 8 ounces and is 4 by 4 inches. Philip Kuhn and his team from The Press and Big Smoke Barbecue served up the massive German breaded meat pocket. "It started...
Barton County tax sale is Tuesday, view the property list here
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, several properties in Barton County will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The 2022 tax sale will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. The Barton County Treasurer’s Office sent tax delinquent notices to 172 homes or...
FHSU’s 102nd Homecoming an unforgettable success
Homecoming weekend at Fort Hays State University reminds alumni and community members alike of the value of coming together. Familiar faces from the 50 and 60-year reunion classes shared memories, jokes, and stories about their time at Fort Hays State. Those visiting for the first time in years felt nostalgia as they toured campus and stopped by new buildings and recently renovated spaces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Mathematics Education Institute announces Space Week activities
FHSU’s Science Mathematics Education Institute will host several free Space Week events from Oct. 10 to 15. Monday, Oct. 10, participants can create a 3D print of a NASA artifact free of charge in the Makerspace, Forsyth Library, downstairs room 060. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. the FHSU...
⚽ FHSU women ranked 23rd in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State Women's Soccer is back in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 for the first time since 2017, ranked No. 23 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The Tigers, still unbeaten this season at 8-0-6 overall, moved up from the receiving votes section of the poll last week to the Top 25 this week.
🏀 FHSU women slotted second in MIAA preseason polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Basketball was picked second in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls, released on Tuesday at MIAA Basketball Media Day. Missouri Southern, which shared the MIAA regular season title with Fort Hays State last year, was picked first in both polls.
⛳TMP girls 4th at Larned; headed back to state
LARNED – The TMP-Marian girls golf team is headed back to the 3-2-1A state golf tournament after a fourth place finish at the Larned Regional Monday at the Larned Country Club. The Monarchs combined for a 440 team total. Colby won the team title with a 377. Madelyn Rozean...
Charcuterie, catering business Grater Whey opens storefront in Hays
Catering company Grater Whey has opened a new storefront and kitchen at 3005 Hall in Hays. Krystan Stinemetz, 38, owner, started the business out of her home in 2020. She specializes in charcuterie boards, platters and grazing tables. The charcuterie boards start at about $35 and increase in cost depending...
Meet Luna: Therapy dog helping shy readers in Great Bend
GREAT BEND — Pets are supposed to provide comfort. That's especially true of therapy pets, whether they be the typical cat or dog or the less common therapy snake or chicken. One dog in Great Bend is helping young readers. Since 2018, Glenn Schraeder and Luna the Burnese mountain dog have helped turn many young students into more confident readers.
Number of students receiving free lunches in Hays USD 489 jumps
The Hays USD 489 school district reported a 16 percent increase in the number of students qualifying for free meals compared to the 2018-19 — the last full school year before the pandemic. The number of students receiving free lunches jumped from 926 in 2018-19 to 1,078 as of...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0