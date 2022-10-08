LARCHWOOD, Iowa – Morgan Brasser topped a field of 66 golfers to win the Augustana Fall Regional Preview at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. Brasser was tied for the tournament lead after the first round and then separated from the rest of the field on day two for a three-stroke win. The Tigers as a team finished sixth among the 11 teams competing in the tournament. It was Brasser's second individual tournament title in her collegiate career after winning the Holiday Inn Express Spring Regional Preview in St. Joseph, Mo. last spring.

