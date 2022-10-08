Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul wants to end Floyd Mayweather’s perfect boxing record but ‘Money’ too scared to risk it
Undefeated boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears content to close out the final chapter of his hall-of-fame boxing career with an international world tour that consists of warm bodies getting pieced up for the delight of casual fight fans. But if the aging Mayweather, 45, is still light years ahead...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Feels MMA Fighters Need Time To Mature And Islam Makhachev Is Now At His Peak
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he believes now is the right time for Islam Makhachev to become champion. There has not been a bigger advocate for Islam Makhacev over the course of his UFC than his teacher Khabib Nurmagomedov. These two men used to train together and have been on similar journeys since childhood. Now that Nurmagomedov is retired from fighting, he is focused on making those around him better. He has stepped into the shoes of his late father and become a coach to some of the most promising young athletes in the world of MMA today.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
WWE・
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280
Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
Sean O’Malley Thinks He Can Rocket To Conor McGregor Stardom With A Win Over Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley is ready to step up and be the superstar the UFC fans want. The UFC is filled with the best fighters from all around the world. The best men and women are signed to this promotion and they have the opportunity to make themselves stars in the world of MMA. Why is it though that some do not make the level of stardom that others do? Some have just a few fights and get released, and some are in the UFC for years but are never really well-known in the mainstream. There could be many reasons for this, lack of skills, lack of personality, or consciously not wanting to step into the limelight. None of these can be said about Sean O’Malley.
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
BoxingNews24.com
Mayweather slams Canelo for not fighting Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: Floyd Mayweather Jr ripped into Canelo Alvarez today over his ducking of David Benavidez, his WBC 168-lb mandatory challenger. Mayweather doesn’t like Canelo’s weak excuse for not fighting the unbeaten Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs), saying he doesn’t want to fight any Mexican fighters. Mayweather...
Aspen Ladd Slated For PFL Debut Against Julia Budd At 2022 PFL Championship
Following her release from the UFC recently, Aspen Ladd has already found a new home for PFL, and has her debut booked. According to a report from MMA Mania, Ladd will be facing off against ex-Bellator featherweight women’s champion Julia Budd. The fight will go down on Nov. 25,...
Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Believe Julianna Pena’s Work Warrants Rematch With Amanda Nunes
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier does not believe that Julianna Pena deserves an immediate trilogy bout with bantamweight women’s champion Amanda Nunes. Pena shocked the world at UFc 269 when she upset then-bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, scoring a second-round rear-naked choke submission to capture her first UFC title. Seven months later, the two would run it back at UFC 277 where Nunes recaptured the bantamweight crown in a dominant unanimous decision victory.
John Danaher Talks About Khabib Nurmagomedov Being ‘The Greatest Combat Athlete Of All Time’
One of the greatest grappling coaches, John Danaher is giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a huge compliment. Fans of the UFC know just how important it is to have great grappling skills in the sport of MMA. Some people just want to see hard hits and knockouts, but the real followers of the sport can appreciate the beauty of great grappling. One man who is known to be one of the best grappling coaches on the planet is John Danaher. He has taught some of the best fighters who hold the best ground games in the business. He is reflecting on who he believes is the best grappler of all time and it should not surprise fight fans that the man he is naming is a former UFC champion.
Khabib Tells Tony Ferguson His ‘Time Is Up’ in Latest Interview; ‘He Keeps Fighting For Money’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is readying his protege Islam Makhachev for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 280. Before cornering Makhachev in his world title main event on October 21st, the undefeated icon sat down with UFC Russia to talk about his own historic career including one of his biggest UFC rivals, Tony Ferguson. Despite the fact that Khabib and ‘El Cucuy’ never stepped inside the Octagon with one another, the two fighters have spent years targeting one another in interviews and social media.
Watch: Hungarian MMA Fighter Taps Opponent Via Vicious Neck Crank Submission
Hungary’s Istvan Vereb finished his opponent via a first-round neck crank. Vereb fought Ben Askren in a 2008 Olympics wrestling match. Middleweight fighter Istvan Vereb is making waves on the internet recently after pulling off one of the most painful submissions as of late. The Hungarian needed only one round to submit his opponent, Zarko Golubovic via neck crank at RFA 4 in Kosice, Slovakia.
Ben Rothwell Praises BKFC Having No Weight Limit At Heavyweight
Ben Rothwell no longer needs to worry about cutting weight now that he’s signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Ben Rothwell Praises Non-Existent BKFC Heavyweight Limit. Rothwell signed with BKFC back in April, and made his debut inside the ring earlier this month. He was victorious in that...
